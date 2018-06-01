FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Cambodian caught for spreading fake news about Prayut

BANGKOK: A Cambodian man has reportedly been arrested in Phnom Penh after allegedly posting fake news about the Thai prime minister on the internet while six Thais have been detained in Bangkok for sharing it, according to Thai police.

Friday 1 June 2018, 09:34AM

Thai Tourist Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn (right) receives Cambodian suspect Ratanak Heng in Phnom Penh yesterday (May 31). Photo: Tourist Police

Heng Ratanak reportedly runs the Thai-language news-gossip site ratstas.com, where the clickbait-style article has remained online.

Tourist Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn told a press briefing yesterday that the Royal Thai Police’s Technology Crime Suppression Division had obtained on Wednesday an arrest warrant for Heng Ratanak, 21, of Cambodian nationality.

Heng Ratanak was accused of importing into computer systems false information that may undermine national security or cause panic among the public under the computer crime law. If convicted, he will face a jail term up to five years and/or a fine not exceeding B100,000.

The police yesterday also summoned six Thais who allegedly shared the article. They are Thanavat Onwan, Roongroj Preecha, Prapasorn Sa-ubon, Jitapa Boontawee, Prapassorn Wanchuchit and Ratanon Chachana.

The six suspects faced the charge of knowingly propagating or forwarding false digital information that may damage national or economic security, or cause panic among the people.

They all confessed to sharing the article but claimed they had no ill intention.

Heng Ratanak, whose address is a printing and bitcoin office in Cambodia, is believed to be computer-savvy and to maintain anti-establishment views. His website frequently publishes false news, police said.

According to a Matichon Online report, Gen Surachet earlier coordinated with Cambodian authorities and Heng Ratanak was arrested after Thai authorities lodged a formal complaint on May 25.

The Thai investigators led by Gen Surachate are to go to Cambodia today to confirm his identity. If positive, they will proceed with extradition.

 

 

BenPendejo | 01 June 2018 - 14:41:50 

Boy..amazing how fast they can pounce on someone in a different country for talking s#1^ about the PM...but damned if they could track down Red Bull Boy or the Thai fishermen that got away with the illegal protected fish catch and their huge trawler.  This is just so typical you can really only shake your head, laugh it off, and go about your day.  This place gets more juvenile by the day.

Kurt | 01 June 2018 - 12:16:34 

Thailand is the world, in a bubble.
And, such cases deviate attention away from more serious Hi-So upper money class thai crimes. Helps to let those fade away.

Rorri_2 | 01 June 2018 - 11:52:46 

Ok I admit to not knowing the laws, of Cambodia, but if this guy hasn't committed a crime, while in Thailand, how can they request extradition. The world does not bend to the will of Thailand.

