Cambodia to ban elephant rides at Angkor temples, Paris bans circus elephants

CAMBODIA: Cambodia will ban all elephant rides at the country’s famed Angkor temple park by early next year, an official said Friday (Nov 15), a rare win for conservationists who have long decried the popular practice as cruel.

By AFP

Monday 18 November 2019, 08:32PM

Cambodia’s Angkor Wat complex attracts a large number of tourists, and many opt for elephant rides around the ancient temples. Photo: AFP

The Angkor archaeological complex in northern Siem Reap attracts the bulk of the kingdom’s foreign tourists – which topped six million in 2018 – and many opt for elephants rides around the ancient temples.

But these rides “will end by the start of 2020”, said Long Kosal, a spokesman with the Apsara Authority, which manages the park.

“Using elephants for business is not appropriate anymore,” he told AFP, adding that some of the animals were “already old”.

So far, five of the 14 working elephants have been transferred to a community forest about 40 kilometres away from the temples.

“They will live out their natural lives there,” Kosal said.

The company that owns the elephants will continue to look after them, he added.

Cambodia has long come under fire from animal rights groups for ubiquitous elephant rides on offer for tourists, also seen in neighbouring Thailand, Vietnam and Laos.

The elephants are broken in during training and rights groups have accused handlers of overworking them.

In 2016, a female elephant died by the roadside after carrying tourists around the Angkor Wat temple complex in severely hot weather.

The animal had been working for around 45 minutes before she collapsed.

Paris bans circus elephants

While France mulls whether to join a majority of EU nations in banning wild animals in circuses, the city of Paris pressed ahead on Friday with its own plan to outlaw the practice amid fresh concerns over cruelty.

A proposal was adopted by the municipal council late Friday that will see permits withheld from 2020 for circuses that wish to operate in the French capital while employing exotic creatures.

“We can congratulate ourselves on this decision which marks a societal advance desired by all French people,” said Penelope Komites, a Paris councillor responsible for nature in the city, adding she hoped the national government would follow suit.

Polls show a vast majority of French people to be against the use of non-domestic animals for entertainment, and dozens of cities and towns have banned travelling circuses featuring wild beasts.

But there is no national ban and the country still has dozens of circuses confining hundreds of animals – roughly 500 according to anti-circus campaigners One Voice, and more than double that according to rights group PETA France.

There are no official statistics.

Most circus animals are lions, but there are also tigers, elephants, two hippos, baboons, macaques, snakes and parrots, camels, bears, ostriches and even zebras.

“The number of animals has decreased drastically due to public pressure,” One Voice president Muriel Arnal told AFP.

But hundreds still “live in tiny, tiny cages inside trucks. They have nowhere to hide, they are stressed, and also they have nothing to do. Then they are taken out for the show or for… training which is very violent… They are never at peace.”

‘Strong announcements’

The controversy was revived this week when a performing bear called Mischa died at an animal refuge southwest of Paris, two months after he was rescued from owners who allegedly subjected him to years of ill-treatment.

Mischa was allegedly kept in horrendous conditions with two other bears owned by an animal trainer couple, who displayed them at fairs and in restaurants.

Two years ago, a circus tigress named Mevy escaped from her enclosure to roam the streets of Paris where she was controversially shot dead in the name of public safety.

Circus elephants and camels have also escaped in France in the past.

In western Europe, 12 countries have a full, national ban on wild animals in circuses, and another 11 have partial, species-specific injunctions, according to a map compiled by One Voice.

Four European countries, including France, have only municipality-level bans, and two – Lithuania and Luxembourg – have none at all.

Worldwide, about 40 countries have fully or partially banned the practice.

The French government in April launched a working group to investigate the well-being of animals in circuses, zoos and dolphinariums. In May 2017, the French government banned the breeding in captivity of dolphins and killer whales.

And last Sunday, Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne promised further “strong announcements in the coming weeks”.

Meanwhile, Paris and about 65 other French municipalities have moved on their own to put an end to the practice.

‘Life not worth living’

Under the new Paris prohibition, any circus that agrees to give up its animals will get funding of about 50,000 euros (B1.67 million) over three years to help it adapt.

“It’s about time!” said Amandine Sanvisens, president of animal rights group Paris Animaux Zoopolis.

PETA also welcomed the move, which it said sent “a clear message to the French government that it is high time to ban the use of wild animals in circuses at a national level.”

Arnal said that for circus animals, “It is not a life worth living.”

Many “are not fed unless they perform. Then there is the beating… You cannot force a tiger to jump through fire unless they are afraid of something that is more frightening than fire.”

A poll by Opinion Way last month found that about two-thirds of French people object to the use of wild animals in circuses, which only about 10 percent have visited in recent years.

But circus owners disagree: William Kerwich of the Cirque Royal defends the practice as a “tradition” and accused Paris of playing politics “to get votes in the next municipal election”.

Komites said the new measure cannot be enforced, for now, for two of France’s biggest circus companies – Bouglione and Gruss – who have refused to sign up voluntarily.

The Bouglione group owns the property where it hosts the Cirque d’Hiver in Paris, unlike most other circuses which operate on public property.

The Gruss group, meanwhile, will have no choice but to yield once its licence comes up for renewal.