Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cambodia, China revamp naval base near Thailand

Cambodia, China revamp naval base near Thailand

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia and China today (June 8) broke ground on a Beijing-funded project to revamp a naval base that the US fears is intended for Chinese military use.

Chinesemilitarypolitics
By AFP

Wednesday 8 June 2022, 04:07PM

Cambodia’s Defence Minister Tea Banh (left) and China’s Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian (right) take part in a groundbreaking ceremony at the Ream naval base in Preah Sihanouk province today (June 8). Photo: Pann Bony / AFP

Cambodia’s Defence Minister Tea Banh (left) and China’s Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian (right) take part in a groundbreaking ceremony at the Ream naval base in Preah Sihanouk province today (June 8). Photo: Pann Bony / AFP

The Washington Post this week cited unnamed Western officials as saying the new facilities at Cambodia’s Ream base - strategically located on the Gulf of Thailand about 200km by sea from Trat province - were being built for the “exclusive” use of the Chinese navy.

Both countries deny the allegation, with Phnom Penh saying the base’s development is “not a secret”.

Cambodian defence minister Tea Banh and Chinese ambassador Wang Wentian were on hand today to see work commence on the new facilities including a boat maintenance workshop, two piers, a dry dock, slipway, and sand dredging for bigger ships to dock.

Heavy construction machinery was visible at the site.

“It is not targeted at any third party, and will be conducive to even closer practical cooperation between the two militaries, better fulfillment of international obligations and provision of international public goods,” Wang said.

The project, paid for with a Chinese grant, also includes upgrading and expanding a hospital as well as donations of military equipment and repair of eight Cambodian warships, Tea Banh said.

“There are allegations that the modernised Ream base will be used by the Chinese military exclusively. No, it is not like that at all,” the minister told several hundred people including foreign diplomats at the ceremony.

“Don’t worry too much, the Ream base is very small... It won’t pose a threat to anyone, anywhere.”

The revamp will be finished in two years, another Cambodian official said.

Wang said it would deepen the iron-clad friendship between the two countries and help modernise the Cambodian navy.

The base has been a sore spot in US-Cambodia relations for years, with Washington suspecting it is being converted for use by China as Beijing seeks to buttress its international influence with a network of military outposts.

American embassy spokeswoman Stephanie Arzate said the United States and other countries in the region had “expressed concern about the lack of transparency on the intent, nature, and scope of this project”, as well as China’s role in its construction.

“An exclusive PRC military presence at Ream could threaten Cambodia’s autonomy and undermine regional security,” Arzate told AFP.

Concerns about the base go back as far as 2019, when the Wall Street Journal reported on a secret draft deal allowing Beijing to dock warships there.

Cambodia has since dismantled facilities at the base that were built partly with American money and played host to US military exercises.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Life in prison for Joe Ferrari and 5 other cops, Same sex partnership bill approved || June 8
Chalong couple charged for beating 3-year-old to death
Vachira chief apologises for baby’s broken arm
Life imprisonment for ‘Joe Ferrari’ and five police
Boom time for Thai cannabis
National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more
DSI chief in Phuket over Layan land grab
Tourist visa extension for Saudi visitors
Same-sex partnership bill gets nod
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
Power outage to affect part of Wiset Rd in Rawai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand near the pandemic finishing line, Patong hotel robbery, || June 7
Parents plea for answers from hospital over newborn’s broken arm
Agencies encouraged to consider promoting tourism via Metaverse
Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

 

Phuket community
DSI chief in Phuket over Layan land grab

I predict that this is not going to end well or fairly...just too much at stake, and too many "...(Read More)

Agencies encouraged to consider promoting tourism via Metaverse

The PM must be hating this visit. He's elected to spout off about all this sustainability and e...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

Also, It is not the $15 USD price...it is the principle, and many tourists will not only choose to s...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

Thank you PN for adding the last paragraph. And what a great way to kick start tourism...charge for...(Read More)

Life imprisonment for ‘Joe Ferrari’ and five police

Unbelievable that they were given leniency for 'trying' to resuscitate the victim. They shou...(Read More)

Agencies encouraged to consider promoting tourism via Metaverse

Metaverse? Is that where you're supposed to enjoy experiences as a cartoon on a screen? Whoever ...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

No worres- just makes me 5 times less likely to visit the parks....(Read More)

DSI chief in Phuket over Layan land grab

This must be fairly lucrative to some....(Read More)

Tourist visa extension for Saudi visitors

There we are again- 'quality tourists'. It makes one ponder when a repressive regime is seen...(Read More)

Police move for arrests over Russian woman’s death

in short - "no idea'. Normally people dont go trying to fly after 0.1 g MJ.. surely one nee...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lean On Me Live Fest
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 