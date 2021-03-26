BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Calls for improved motorcycle safety, 10m ‘have no licence’

THAILAND: A road safety advocate is urging the government to address road accidents involving motorcycles, adding that 10 million motorcycle riders do not have a licence.

Safetytransportdeathaccidents
By Bangkok Post

Friday 26 March 2021, 10:15AM

Photo: Bangkok Post.

More than 21.2 million motorcycles are registered with the Department of Land Transport, says Chamaipan Santikarn, manager of ThaiHealth’s Social Mobilisation for Motorcycle Safety Project.

“Thailand is lagging behind in promoting safety for motorcycle riders," she said, adding the number of motorcycle-related deaths had risen to two every hour.

A lack of regulations on vehicle safety standards and an absence of better classification for motorcycles contributed to motorcycle accidents, she said.

Another factor was the failure to introduce the Graduated Driver Licensing system (GDL), which would allow riders to acquire a licence step by step.

“We see motorcyclists dragged under buses and trucks, and their crash helmets can’t save them. A traffic regulation requiring motorcycles to share traffic lanes with six-wheelers and 10-wheelers increases their risks,” she said.

Dr Chamaipan also proposed classifying bikes with engine capacity of 246 cc and over as big bikes; and introducing the GDL system.

Capricornball | 26 March 2021 - 12:08:43 

And I would guess that another 10 million have never had a driver training course, and just know how to ride since they've been doing it since they were 10. VERY few have had any formal training on learning laws and road safety. And still no talk of requiring police to actually do their job, which allows for everyone to drive just as they damn well please with no fear of penalties.

Kurt | 26 March 2021 - 11:45:39 

Were a will is, is a way. Unfortunately there is no will among RTP. In which country one can experience to pay a small fine and drive off again without driving license? RTP knowingly way of giving opportunity to drive off without license is simply a professional crime, knowingly maintaining unsafe roads in this aspect.

Kurt | 26 March 2021 - 11:36:30 

For Phuket the solutions are simple. 1: Put speed limiter on 125/135 cc motorbikes. Is crazy that they can drive 100+ kmh. 2: ORDER RTP to check on Thai driving licenses. No driving license? Confiscate/hold the motorbike until driver can show a driving license. 3: When school classes finish RTP should check on the scholars or they have a driving license, no license, no driving off.

goldwing | 26 March 2021 - 11:03:41 

Standards for crash helmets would be a good move. The helmets you can buy in places like Tesco Lotus are just useless junk

JohnC | 26 March 2021 - 10:24:17 

[10 million Thais don't have motorbike licences.] So what makes him think passing the joke licence tests here will make them any safer riders?

 

