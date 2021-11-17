Call to support Phuket’s rising star, Tangton

PHUKET: Phuket 17-year-old Tangton “TT” Prattranasanti, a Year 13 student of Headstart International School, is in a race to be chosen among five members for Thailand’s new boy band.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 November 2021, 02:16PM

Tangton applied and auditioned for The LAZ iCon talent quest. He auditioned against over 5,000 competitors in Bangkok, successfully and got through the auditions and into the final 35 in Round 1.

Not only does he sing and dance, he also plays guitar.He has been taking various dance classes and music lessons for a number of years: Hip-hop and popping dance classes for 10 years, guitar lessons for five years and singing lessons for a year. He has also done a short course in modelling.

As part of The LAZ Icon show he has had to perform live on TV. The show is televised on Channel One31 every Saturday at 8:15pm, and also on LazLive on the Lazada app.

Viewers are asked to vote through LAZiCON on the Lazada app and contestants getting through each round is based on public vote.

On live TV last Saturday night, the bottom 10 boys were eliminated, but TT was saved and made it into the final 25 and into Round 2.

Tangton needs to stay in the Top 15 to avoid elimination in four days when competitors in positions 16-25 will be eliminated.

Anyone who uses the Lazada app and clicks on LAZiCON automatically gets two votes, but there are also simple options available to obtain up to 18 votes daily, such as by liking, commenting, sharing, watching a one-minute video and even shopping of certain items.

Tangton really needs the help of the Phuket community to vote for him every day from now until 23:59 on Sunday (Nov 21), which is the closing date for the current round.

He has just four days to reach the Top 15. There will be a live show as usual on Saturday night (Channel One31 and Lazada Live).

Let’s help our youngsters realise their dreams, by encouraging and supporting them!