333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Call for stimulus as slowdown looms

Call for stimulus as slowdown looms

BUSINESS: The Thai economy, which is struggling to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, likely faces a new slowdown as a global recession is expected next year, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

economicsRussianweatherUkraineCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 10 November 2022, 10:51AM

Commuters at the Siam skytrain station in Bangkok. The FTI is warning the Thai economy could face a retrenchment next year. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

Commuters at the Siam skytrain station in Bangkok. The FTI is warning the Thai economy could face a retrenchment next year. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

The group advised the government to continue supporting the economy, although the Thailand Industry Sentiment Index increased in October for the fifth consecutive month to 93.1 points, up from 91.8 in September, reports the Bangkok Post.

The federation urged the government not to be complacent about the country’s economic recovery, which started when Thailand reopened late last year, as various negative factors remain.

“If the government does not implement new stimulus measures to further grow the economy amid a global economic contraction, the Thai recovery will lose momentum,” said Montri Mahaplerkpong, vice-chairman of the FTI.

The World Bank warned in September of the possibility of a global recession next year after central banks raised interest rates in response to high inflation.

Thai exporters will be among the first entrepreneurs to bear the brunt as a result, said the FTI.

Many manufacturers have already been affected by this year’s severe flooding.

The federation wants the government to continue the “Khon La Khrueng” co-payment scheme, one of the stimulus measures launched during the pandemic.

“This scheme directly boosted the economy because it created a multiplier effect of 1.5 to 1.8 times as it encouraged people to spend money to buy many products,” said Mr Montri.

Ixina Thailand

He also wants authorities to relaunch the “Shop Dee Mee Khuen” tax rebate scheme to bolster spending during festive celebrations next month, while adjusting the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) scheme by increasing the number of room nights to 2 million to stimulate local tourism.

Mr Montri said these schemes are good for the economy, which has been significantly affected by floods in recent months.

Up to 14,995 of more than 60,000 factories surveyed by the FTI have been flooded.

“The floods caused damage worth B6-12 billion, more than our estimate of 5-10bn,” he said.

The FTI also called on the government to deal with expensive electricity bills, driven by high global energy prices, by reducing the national power generation capacity reserve.

The power reserve currently stands at around 51% of total capacity.

Analysts have stated a higher power reserve results in a greater tariff charged on power bills.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Siam Niramit Phuket reopening a positive sign for tourism
Chinese man arrested with fake Thai ID, embassy limo and military uniform
Patong Hill to open to small cars travelling to Patong
Russia orders troops out of Kherson in major reversal
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Online visa extension, Bypass fully reopens, Loy Krathong Phuket || November 9
Bypass lanes fully reopen to traffic
CPI rises 5.98% year-on-year
Foreign land ownership proposal withdrawn from cabinet
Phuket celebrates Loy Krathong
World Cup ambassador calls homosexuality ‘damage in the mind’
Driver rescued from overturned backhoe
Expats get online visa extensions
Bypass lanes to reopen
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Firearms cache found as expat arrested, Government backtracks on land for expats || November 8
Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery

 

Phuket community
Expats get online visa extensions

When I tried to use the 90 day report site a while back my anti-virus software (Nortons) threw up a ...(Read More)

Man arrested in Ratsada with 10,000 meth pills

@Kurt, spot on with that... 10K pills now days here the usual Jonny outside the Seven can have... th...(Read More)

Patong Hill to open to small cars travelling to Patong

few rocks dumped at the base of the slope and here we are safe to go up and down..... at least they ...(Read More)

Driver rescued from overturned backhoe

Dirt trucks servicing a new McVilla develp at the end of Layan Soi 7 -that filled in a wetland- have...(Read More)

Driver rescued from overturned backhoe

Correct JohnC. The streets are lined with mud as trucks go in and out all day, leaving a complete me...(Read More)

Government U-turns on land plan

I agree, belittlement of others should not be posted and at one time there was a rule change impleme...(Read More)

Driver rescued from overturned backhoe

Looks like he was clearing trees and underbrush from slopes and making a new track. Now that rainy s...(Read More)

Government U-turns on land plan

Just a thought from a regular reader of the comments here: I am yet to see a comment from DeK 0r Poo...(Read More)

Bypass lanes fully reopen to traffic

No mention made of what they plan to do about that dodgy looking slope which is still in a precariou...(Read More)

Foreign land ownership proposal withdrawn from cabinet

PN. How about doing a story on the numbers of Thais that own land or properties in foreign countries...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 