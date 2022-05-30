Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

PHUKET: A small church in Patong is calling for donations to help maintain its campaign of providing much-needed “Grace packs” of essential food items to local residents still in need of support due to lack of income.

COVID-19tourismeconomicspatongcharity
By The Phuket News

Monday 30 May 2022, 01:01PM

People in Patong are still queuing for food. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

People in Patong are still queuing for food. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

Donations are needed to keep the campaign going. Photo: Fabrice Bruneau / Phuket Francophone Magazine

« »

People continue to queue for food handed out at the New Beginnings Calvary Chapel Patong on Phra Barami Rd each day, explained Aland Tan, Pastor at the chapel.

“We are giving away the food packs from Monday to Friday,” Aland explained.

“About 60% of Patong remains closed. The people who come to collect food are those without work or those who work part-time. The motorbike taxis who don’t have enough customers come to collect food for their family. We started in April 2020. We are aware of the need of jobless people,” he added.

“We are still giving out 150-200 packs of meals daily. A pack of food cost us around B30. Thank God for the support of friends and people we don’t know around the world,” Pastor Aland noted.

“We are hoping to be able to collect more funds to continue the works we are doing in Patong,” he added.

“More funds mean better food quality, and this will enable us to go back to the normal rhythm, which was from 200 to 300 ‘Grace packs’ daily,” he said.

Pastor Aland and his wife Sunee Koyoma often also travel to poor neighbourhoods in Patong to hand out Grace packs.

Sunee is originally from Saraburi province but has lived in Phuket for the past 17 years. Aland is from Malaysia and has lived in Phuket now for eight years. In pre-COVID days, the couple ran a small restaurant in the beach resort town. Then the pandemic struck, and the couple turned to help people in need.

The couple began their efforts to provide food to those in need through their project ‘Hot Meals for All’ in March 2020.

Much of their efforts have been financed out of their personal savings, friends and family who have donated money to help keep their work going. However, to scale up the programme and serve more meals, more funding is needed. 

To see the evolution of the program, follow them on Facebook.

TO DONATE:

There are several ways you can donate for financing this project:

1. Through the website: simplygiving.com

 

2. Through the bank account:
Siam Commercial Bank
Account name: Sunee Koyama
Account number: 9662053778
Swift Code: SICOTHBK
Id. 319010049239

3. Or simply go and visit them here:
New Beginnings Calvary Chapel Patong
Address: 2/145 Phrarabamm Rd., Patong, Kathu. 83150 Phuket. Thailand.
(Click here for map.)

 

Contact in Thai: +66 (0)80 067 2597 (Sunee)

Contact in English: +66 (0)94 886 3908 (Aland)

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Zelensky visits Ukraine’s east, fires Kharkiv security chief
Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia
Indians eyed for industry recovery
Three suspected monkeypox cases in fact herpes, says DDC
Phuket property, businesses seized in ’Defeat Andaman’ bust
Phuket marks 19 new COVID cases, no deaths
Mains water supply outage to affect Patong
Phuket joins forces to keep beaches clean as monsoon season arrives
Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake
17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards hope for gradual recovery of Phuket real estate market
DDC drops reports of ATK-positive cases
Saphan Hin vaccination centre closed after 14 months of relentless work
Phuket Opinion: Sucking Phuket dry
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, one death
Weather alert still in force as Phuket takes damage from heavy rains

 

Phuket community
Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

Sad case for about 500 ++ employees at Hilton, they will enter 2023 without a job most likely....(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

My last car was a 2000 model but don't all cars today have electric door locks which also might ...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

Tragic. Condolences. An emergency hammer has a point for breaking glass and a blade for cutting s...(Read More)

Indians eyed for industry recovery

Replace the Chinese market with the Indian. High volume, low spending. So long as those all importan...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

There are special small 'pin-point' car window hammers. Normally when you buy a car, such a ...(Read More)

Phuket joins forces to keep beaches clean as monsoon season arrives

Past time to stop making garbage. I only throw away a small shopping bag of bathroom waste and chi...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

There are several good reasons to stow a medium sized hammer under your seat and this is one of th...(Read More)

Saphan Hin vaccination centre closed after 14 months of relentless work

@skorchio, Congratulations. Yes, Saphan Hin was as you describe it. I am still waiting for my boost...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sucking Phuket dry

Excellent article. These guys want to take the fast easy route to "solve" the water shorta...(Read More)

Phuket joins forces to keep beaches clean as monsoon season arrives

Another part Nonsense talk mr Pyjadej:.."Furthermore, if not collected, the carbage is most lik...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Lean On Me Live Fest
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 