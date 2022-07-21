Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Call for caution as rains bring slippery roads

Call for caution as rains bring slippery roads

PHUKET: Rawai Mayor Aroon Soros has appealed to motorists, especially motorbike riders, to exercise heightened caution during the current weather, with five motorbikes involved in accidents in Rawai this morning (July 21).

transportSafetyweather
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 July 2022, 04:39PM

Screenshot: CCTV / Rawai Municipality

Screenshot: CCTV / Rawai Municipality

Screenshot: CCTV / Rawai Municipality
Screenshot: CCTV / Rawai Municipality
Screenshot: CCTV / Rawai Municipality

The first incident saw riders on two motorbikes spill onto Wist Rd near the Baan Bang Kontee Mosque at 7:15am. The first rider fell after slipping on the road. The rider on the second motorbike fell while trying to avoid colliding with the rider of the first motorbike, who was still sliding along the road.

At 7:30am, another motorbike fell unassisted at Soi Naya. At 7:47am, another motorbike, this one carrying two people, rammed into the back of a car that had stopped at the traffic lights at the turn off to Saiyuan Rd.

A fourth accident occurred at the Saiyuan intersection at 8:10am, with another motorbike rider falling heavily onto the road after slipping on the wet road surface.

No serious injuries were reported, though one rider was lucky to be wearing a helmet as his head heavily struck the road as he fell.

The Thai Meteorological Department maintains its forecast of more rain in the coming days. The current weather advisory, in effect until Sunday July (July 24), forecasts thunderstorms over will be 40-60% of the area and heavy isolated downpours in areas from Phuket northwards to Ranong.

Southwesterly winds with speeds of 20-35km/h are forecast, as are waves of about two metres in height, reaching above two metres in thundershower areas.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket ’Sky Walk’ for Promthep Cape, Tsunami evacuation drills, Thaksin responds! || July 21
Phuket Town businesses welcome Indian tourists
Police hunt necklace snatch bandit, air compressor thieves
Phuket B250mn ‘Sky Walk’ gets public support
Passion Drives: An expat’s nightmare tale of his new MG
Government admits using spyware on phones to protect national security
Ukraine making China rethink when, not whether, to invade Taiwan: CIA chief
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, one death
Thailand ranked 41st out of 66 for world’s best remote work destinations
I’ll be back, says Thaksin
Explosion, fire on ferry off Chumphon, passengers injured
Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Driving points system, Thailand anti-trafficking, PM alludes to ex-PM in debate || July 20
Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul
Power outages to affect Chalong, Heroines Monument area

 

Phuket community
Phuket B250mn ‘Sky Walk’ gets public support

To make it even scarier - let the chinese build it :)...(Read More)

Passion Drives: An expat’s nightmare tale of his new MG

MGs are built in China...(Read More)

Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

So the steady stream of mainly European tourists crossing the bridge to the mainland en route to kra...(Read More)

Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

Lol, lol and even more lol....(Read More)

Explosion, fire on ferry off Chumphon, passengers injured

Motors usually blow up when they are not serviced. Usual Thai attitude. That motor will be a very e...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

Many, many outside bins were removed after the Bali bombing, for security reasons....(Read More)

Explosion, fire on ferry off Chumphon, passengers injured

Engines not explode suddenly when well inspected/maintained. So Thailand is showing again a ferry t...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

The problem near me is there are only 6 bins for around 100 houses. They are emptied daily in the ev...(Read More)

Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’

... But they are friendly, and let you down with a smile when you come with a environment problem. L...(Read More)

Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’

Everything, from nothing to a bit show, will be sold/declared by Thai officials as 'a success...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Fastship Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket

 