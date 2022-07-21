Call for caution as rains bring slippery roads

PHUKET: Rawai Mayor Aroon Soros has appealed to motorists, especially motorbike riders, to exercise heightened caution during the current weather, with five motorbikes involved in accidents in Rawai this morning (July 21).

transportSafetyweather

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 July 2022, 04:39PM

Screenshot: CCTV / Rawai Municipality

The first incident saw riders on two motorbikes spill onto Wist Rd near the Baan Bang Kontee Mosque at 7:15am. The first rider fell after slipping on the road. The rider on the second motorbike fell while trying to avoid colliding with the rider of the first motorbike, who was still sliding along the road.

At 7:30am, another motorbike fell unassisted at Soi Naya. At 7:47am, another motorbike, this one carrying two people, rammed into the back of a car that had stopped at the traffic lights at the turn off to Saiyuan Rd.

A fourth accident occurred at the Saiyuan intersection at 8:10am, with another motorbike rider falling heavily onto the road after slipping on the wet road surface.

No serious injuries were reported, though one rider was lucky to be wearing a helmet as his head heavily struck the road as he fell.

The Thai Meteorological Department maintains its forecast of more rain in the coming days. The current weather advisory, in effect until Sunday July (July 24), forecasts thunderstorms over will be 40-60% of the area and heavy isolated downpours in areas from Phuket northwards to Ranong.

Southwesterly winds with speeds of 20-35km/h are forecast, as are waves of about two metres in height, reaching above two metres in thundershower areas.