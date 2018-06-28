FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Call for Asean members to focus on cyber crimes

BANGKOK: Asean law enforcement officials must work together to create a channel where they can communicate and share information about cyber crimes as the offences are transnational, according to permanent secretary for justice Wisit Wisitsora-at.

crimetechnologyBangkok Post

Thursday 28 June 2018, 09:55AM

Deputy permanent secretary for justice Wisit Wisitsora-at: Computer crimes require international cooperation. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

Deputy permanent secretary for justice Wisit Wisitsora-at: Computer crimes require international cooperation. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

Mr Wisit was speaking at a seminar to exchange law enforcement measures among Asean members to combat computer crimes in Bangkok yesterday (June 27). The event was attended by representatives from 10 Asean nations as well as experts on cyber crime suppression.

All countries around the globe pay attention to computer crimes, which are spreading and causing widespread damage, Mr Wisit said.

Not all computer crimes can be thwarted by one country acting alone as it has no power to deal with offenders overseas, he said.

Although every country has its own measures to catch these offenders, there are still legal differences between the countries, which helps criminals get away with it.

Based on this, it is necessary to build a channel where law enforcement agencies in Asean can exchange information about cyber crimes, ranging from basic offences like call centre scams to complex transgressions, he said.

Cyber crimes are committed by those who have technical knowledge at various levels, Mr Wisit said, adding the communication channel would help plug loopholes exploited by those committing cyber crimes and assist countries in amending laws to stem the transgressions.

“The world has realised that cyber crimes are a new trend. Even the United Nations pays attention to the issue and considers that we should not wait until the situation becomes critical and then find ways to deal with the problem,” Mr Wisit said.

He said that although Thailand has severe punishments based on the Computer Crime Act, questions must be raised as to whether officials would be able to apprehend criminals to stop the crimes from spreading.

QSI International School Phuket

He said there is no need for criminals to travel to the target countries to commit offences.

“Regarding law enforcement officials, they must develop a surveillance system to detect the offences,” Mr Wisit said.

According to the Department of Special Investigation, most cyber crimes committed in Thailand involve call centre scams, which have caused substantial damage to many customers over several years.

The criminals set up their bases for call centre operations in various nations.

From December last year, 452 cases pertaining to call centres have been recorded, according to the Royal Thai Police’s unit tasked with preventing and thwarting public frauds through phones or electronic channels. About B245 million in damage was reported.

A total of 547 warrants have been issued to arrest offenders; 396 of them have been apprehended.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Government ups efforts to nab ‘fake news’ spreaders
Computer crime warrant out for Facebook user ‘KonthaiUk’
Ukrainian caught over B18mn, Phuket villas ATM skim scam
Cops go after World Cup gamblers
Phuket police probe B400k Facebook gold trading scam
French cybercrime gang boss caught on Koh Samui
Social media drug network suspects arrested in Phuket
Man admits to Phuket mobile phone shop burglary, second man on the run
Guard caught stealing from traveller at Suvarnabhumi
Karaoke murder defendants held in contempt of court
NLA member’s son convicted of up-skirting in London
Digital centres to screen social media to be set up, Isoc confirms in Phuket
Phuket phone robber dead after victim fights back
Police nab Russian Infraud ‘cyber-gangster’ in Bangkok
Accused school chief says he was framed

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Lofty Phuket
Chattha
Tile-it
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 