BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Call for a careful tourist reopening

Call for a careful tourist reopening

BANGKOK: The country’s reopening needs to continue with a more cautious approach amid concerns over the new Omicron variant, says the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT).

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 December 2021, 08:53AM

Tourists have their documents checked by workers wearing PPE suits at Suvarnabhumi airport, as detection of the Omicron variant in Thailand raised concerns among operators.  Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

Tourists have their documents checked by workers wearing PPE suits at Suvarnabhumi airport, as detection of the Omicron variant in Thailand raised concerns among operators.  Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

 

After detection of the first Omicron case in the country, local communities should not panic, but instead follow advice from public health experts such as the World Health Organization and the Public Health Ministry, said TCT President Chamnan Srisawat.

He said the detection of the variant means screening measures remain effective and the reopening should be allowed to continue as vaccine rollouts in Thailand increase, while daily cases continued to drop, reports the Bangkok Post.

TCT also agrees with the decision to delay the use of antigen test kits for arrivals until the country has more details on the new strain.

“Tourism operators are about to start up again after almost two years of waiting during the crisis, as we gradually see signs of a tourism rebound,” Mr Chamnan said.

“The Omicron variant certainly raises more concerns, but our battered industry will not be able to handle any more flip-flops about the country’s reopening.”

Thailand welcomed 133,294 international arrivals from Nov 1 to Dec 6, of which 15,614 travellers came from Germany, followed by the US (10,917) and the UK (10,802), according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Meanwhile, Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, said the reopening will take time to generate a healthy number of tourists, and enforced closures could put the industry back to zero.

He said the government should follow the situation carefully. If the variant proves to be more dangerous, then it should consider tightening travel regulations or reimposing border closures in the worst-case scenario, said Mr Sisdivachr.

He said the most stringent measures for land border crossings are vital to prevent illegal migrant workers who intend to avoid health screening.

Suksit Suvunditkul, chief executive of Deevana Hotels and Resorts, said year-end bookings saw slower growth than expected because of new COVID waves in Europe, as well as the Omicron variant’s impact on tourists’ travel decisions.

Deevana Patong Resort and Spa has a 35-40% occupancy rate this month, compared with 90% in the same period in 2019.

Mr Suksit said room rates had dropped by 50% from 2019 levels, even during the peak holiday season, as there is limited demand.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man injured as motorbike in motion catches fire
Australia joins US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases
Thepkrasattri elects a new mayor
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No Omicron cases found in Phuket so far, Newborn girl rescued from garbage bin || December 7
Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands
Phuket hosts meet on UN peacekeeping missions
US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
‘Don’t panic over Omicron’
Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Confessed killer strikes again while on bail! 1st Omicron case in Thailand || December 6
Phuket sweep fails to find Omicron
Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years
Fake news warning denies Phuket Governor is illegal migrant smuggler
Thailand detects first Omicron case

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

Focus on all Tesco Lotus-, Central Festival-, HomePro-, Super Cheap-, 7Eleven shops staff with testi...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

Doctor Thon says that it takes 2 decades to restore the reefs around Phi Phi. Let's hope the Tha...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

"Educate tourists.." It ain't tourists that need educating on environmental degradati...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

"High-end" travelers can afford pristine destinations where safety is paramount and they a...(Read More)

Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases

@Jens , your 'accomodation' will be depend om level of Covid infection. ( red, yellow, green...(Read More)

Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

It seems that Covid-19 airport arriving ritual shows that infections from overseas nihil are. Gover...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

Welcome to Trash-land! Just throw your trash on the ground and run your sewage into the sea, we do ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases

Can you by the way help me with a link to a Covid-19 Care Center? Is it hotel or jail facilities? ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases

Thank you Kurt & Maverick. As I understand it, a best case scenario with a positive test will b...(Read More)

‘Don’t panic over Omicron’

This is pretty much the same thing they said two years ago at the onset of the pandemic....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX

 