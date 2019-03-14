THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

California suspends death penalty

LOS ANGELES: State governor Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on carrying out the death penalty in California on Wednesday (Mar 13), granting a reprieve to 737 condemned inmates – the largest death row population in the United States.

crimedeathpolitics
By AFP

Thursday 14 March 2019, 09:31AM

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at which he announced a moratorium on California’s death penalty. Photo: AFP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at which he announced a moratorium on California’s death penalty. Photo: AFP

Newsom, a Democrat who took office in January, has been a staunch opponent of the death penalty, last carried out in California in 2006.

The death penalty has been an abject failure. It discriminates based on the colour of your skin or how much money you make,” he told a news conference. “It’s ineffective, irreversible, and immoral.

It goes against the very values that we stand forwhich is why California is putting a stop to this failed system.”

Newsom said that as he spoke, the execution chamber at California’s San Quentin State Prison was being dismantled and stressed that his order does not mean that any inmates already on death row would be released.

Those people are not going to be let out by this act, they will be held to account,” he said. “We don’t want to join Saudi Arabia... North Korea. We don’t want to be part of what is happening in Iran, in Iraq, China, Somalia, Pakistan and Egypt.

Those are the countriesthose last fivethat join the US in executing more of their citizens than any other nations on Planet Earth.”

He said he hoped California and the United States as a whole would ultimately end the death penalty for good.

Three out of four nations in the world do better, they have abolished the death penalty,” he said. “It’s time for California to join those ranks.”

Newsom, who appeared emotional during the news conference, said he had met relatives of victims in recent days and acknowledged they were divided on the issue.

Splash Beach Club

I met someone yesterday who said this is about eradicating evil, and you have a responsibility to eradicate evil by executing those on death row,” he said.

I met a mother who said... ‘you have no right to take another life in the name of my daughter who was murdered.’”

A quarter of all those on death row in the United States are in California, according to the governor’s office. Twenty-five people on California’s death row have exhausted all of their appeals. Among the most notorious inmates is Lonnie David Franklin Jr, also known as the “Grim Sleeper,” who was sentenced to death for 10 murders between 1985 and 2007.

Also on death row is Scott Peterson who murdered his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn child in 2002. He was sentenced to death by lethal injection in 2005.

Human Rights Watch said that with the governor’s decision, California continues a trend in the United States away from putting people to death.

The state joins Colorado, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, which have similar bans, and 20 states that have abolished the death penalty, it said.

Governor Newsom has demonstrated great courage and leadership in ending the cruel, costly, and unfair practice of executing prisoners,” said Alison Parker, US managing director at Human Rights Watch.

Californians should be proud their state has taken a stand to end state-sanctioned killing and uphold the human rights of all people.”

The American Civil Liberties Union also welcomed the decision saying it was “a watershed moment in the fight for racial equity and equal justice for all.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Security personnel slain inside Pattani school during classes
Australia shutters notorious offshore asylum camp
Warrants issued for deep south shooter suspects
Vietnam’s death row art
London looks for answers as murder rate soars
Students spearhead largest-ever US protest for gun control
Bosnian war criminal commits suicide in live UN court drama
Myanmar army denies Rohingya abuses ahead of Tillerson visit
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi makes first visit to crisis-hit northern Rakhine
Police look into money trail in Krabi massacre
US student dies after release from N. Korea
Massive Kabul truck bomb kills 80, wounds hundreds
French policeman killed in Paris attack claimed by IS
Myanmar rebuffs UN probe of crimes against Rohingya
DNA confirmation in screwdriver murder

 

Phuket community
‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

Why should charges even be considered against the truck driver HE was going the right way. Ghost Ri...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

Seeing everyday uneducated ignorant motorbikes and motorbike sidecar drivers approving on the wrong ...(Read More)

Phuket police mobilise in pre-election security campaign

Hope coming days we also will read in Thai press about the 'World Freedom Day' on March 14th...(Read More)

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

One person certainly "drunk" was the reporter.. "new" pick up... no way... recen...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

Som nam na. I feel bad for the deceased's parents and family, but he got what he asked for. Pe...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

A ghost rider is a ghost rider. Nothing to comment on that. Just that the correct car driver has a l...(Read More)

Phuket among provinces to be transformed into ‘smart city’

Oh boy, well, at least you didn't use the word 'hub' in the story. How about trying to ...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

It's amazing that the story is completely different in "The Thaiger" than here....(Read More)

Motorbike hangs 10m above ground after crash

Hahaha, one must see the photo to believe it. But now serious, the RTP decision ( contradictory thai...(Read More)

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

IF they are going to ban riding in the rear of pickups they will need to start with the Tuk TUks whi...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
QSI Food Competition 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
777 Beach Condo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 