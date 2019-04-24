Cafe Society: The language of caffeine at Cowffee Cafe

A newly opened coffee shop in southern Phuket which showcases stunning views of Rawai Beach, Cowffee Cafe serves up small-batch roasted speciality coffees and luscious pastries in a relaxed environment.

By Amy Bensema

Sunday 28 April 2019, 10:00AM

There’s an overstuffed sofa perfect to sink into while enjoying a hot drink and a lovely slice of cake.



The coffee shop is a welcome addition to the neighbourhood and has quickly be­come a favourite amongst local expats and tourists looking for their caffeine fix at a prime beachfront location. On any given day, expect to hear a variety of chatter in many languages com­ing from the cafe as it truly is the melting pot of the Rawai beachfront.

Cowffee Cafe serves up a variety of coffee spe­cialities including such classic favourites as strong espresso and heaping mugs of creamy cafe latte. Coffee drinks are available both hot or iced, which makes for a nice choice. Cowffee Cafe also has a good variety of teas to choose from as well as popular drinks such as matcha latte.

The coffee available at the cafe is of high qual­ity. It tastes good and it’s strong. The beans have a spectacular robust flavour. The iced latte is re­ally refreshing and leaves no bitter aftertaste. I recommend the signature Cowffee Latte, which is presented in a huge mug with their very cute spotted cow logo. The latte is rich and creamy, and a wonder­ful pick-me-up.

The atmosphere within the cafe is comfortable and relaxing, and ample table seating is strategi­cally placed throughout. There’s an overstuffed sofa perfect to sink into while enjoying a hot drink and a lovely slice of cake.

Cowffee Cafe features an outside seating area complemented by lush greenery, perfect beach views and fresh sea breezes. A charming little playground area for children is also available, which is especially good news for parents who need a bit of a break throughout the day.

Upon entering the cafe, you will be greeted by friendly staff who speak English, Thai and Chinese languages well. A cake display fridge at the front of the cafe is sure to catch your eye. The display is filled with a variety of tantalising treats including slices of rich chocolate cake varieties, opera cake, strawberry cheesecake and more. Freshly baked cookies and soft, fluffy pastries are also available.

Currently, there is not a proper food menu avail­able at the cafe, but keep checking back as the cafe is newly opened and consistently evolving.

Cowffee Cafe is open daily from 9am until 8pm. It’s a great place to stop into when you find yourself in the Rawai Beach area. The cafe is charm­ing, the coffee is strong and the cakes and pastries super luscious.

For more information about Cowffee Cafe, drop an email to contact@cowffeecafe.com

Facebook – www.facebook.com/cowffeecafe

Instagram – @cowffeecafe

Written by Amy Bensema, Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phukestagram on Instagram.