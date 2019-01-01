THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Cafe Society: Table Top of delights

A minimalist cafe with a warm atmosphere, funky wooden tables and robust coffee, Coffee Table Top is a Thai coffee roaster in northern Phuket. A neighborhood favorite, the coffee shop presents a cozy venue to hang out in during the day.

Community
By Amy Bensema

Tuesday 1 January 2019, 01:07PM

Coffee Table Top is always buzzing, and it’s not just due to caffeine. The coffee shop is a hot little spot in the Laguna Phuket neighborhood, and after a few visits, it’s easy to see why. The shop’s location is extremely convenient, and there’s parking outside. The atmosphere is relaxing, and there is always a great playlist of tunes providing the background soundtrack. Additionally, the handmade bakery items and pastries are super delicious while the coffee is robust and strong.

Speaking of coffee, Coffee Table Top offers up a varied menu which features all of the usual suspects, including Espresso, Cappuccino, Americano, Mocha and Latte. For those looking for something extra sweet, there are also flavored lattes of which I recommend the Caramel Latte. A small selection of tea is also available, as is cocoa and fresh juices.

If you are feeling a bit peckish, Coffee Table Top will curb those hunger pains. The handmade bakery items and pastries are the perfect accompaniment to a coffee, and they’re also available for takeaway. Coffee Table Top offers up goodies such as Chocolate Muffins, Raisin Rolls, Danish, and homemade scones.

Cake lovers are sure to fall in love with the lush cakes at Coffee Table Top. Some popular favorites include the Blueberry New York Cheesecake, the Lemon Tart, Apple Crumble and moist, gooey brownie. It’s important to note that prices are really affordable at Coffee Table Top. Considering the fact that the coffee shop is in quite an affluent area of Phuket, it’s a refreshing change to be able to grab a quality cake and fresh coffee without breaking the bank.

The owner of Coffee Table Top is called Khun Lat. She’s a lovely lady who anticipates her guest’s every need. Moreover, she has really great English and appreciates a good chat. She’s very receptive to feedback, so if you find something you love about the coffee shop, do let her know. If you’re on holiday in Phuket, Khun Lat is also a great person to get local advice from and would surely let you know the best beach or market to visit in the area.

I'm going to be honest. I like Coffee Table Top. I like it a lot. In fact, I like this coffee shop so much that I've actually driven all the way from my home in the south of the island up to Cherngtalay just to have a coffee and a brownie. I think the fact that I'd drive nearly an hour to visit a coffee shop says all that needs to be said about the place. I can't recommend Coffee Table Top enough. If you're in the area, do make sure you stop in. I have no reason to believe that you'll be disappointed.

Located in Cherngtalay, at the entrance of Laguna Phuket, Coffee Table Top is open Saturday through Thursday from 8:00am to 5:00pm. For more information, call the coffee shop locally +66 (0) 84 625 9252.

Facebook: Coffee Table Top

Instagram: @coffeetabletop

Written by Amy Bensema, Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phuketstagram on Instagram.

 

 

