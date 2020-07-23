Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Cafe Society: Good vibes, good coffee at Home Grain

Community
By Amy Bensema

Sunday 26 July 2020, 11:00AM

Situated on Wiset Rd next to the Phuket Seashell Museum, Home Grain is a groovy little breakfast and brunch bistro with an exceptional coffee menu, comfortable setting and all around good vibes.

Home Grain is relatively new to the Phuket cafe scene. I discovered the bistro on Instagram, and have been a fan ever since. Home Grain opened earlier this year, and has continued to go from strength to strength despite the outbreak of the pandemic. With its cozy seating, hip soundtrack and beautiful assortment of plants, it’s one of my favourite places in Rawai to grab a bite to eat or relax with a piping fresh mug of coffee. 

The breakfast and brunch bistro is owned and managed by a young, lovely Thai couple who recently relocated back to Thailand after spending years living in Australia. Foodies at heart, the couple also know good coffee. The compact coffee menu at Home Grain features a lush single original blend, a creamy latte and a delicious Dirty Chai. Plus, it’s also possible to get your coffee drinks made with either soy or almond milk. 

If coffee isn’t what you are after, Home Grain features a variety of gluten-free smoothies and non-dairy drinks. To satisfy your thirst on one of Phuket’s hot summer days, I highly recommend you try the Housemade Lemon Lime Bitter. It’s the perfect combination of sweet, sour and refreshing. Various homemade treats and pastries are always on offer at Home Grain, which makes the laid-back bistro the perfect place for a chilled coffee or refreshment break. 

Since the world was introduced to the “new normal,” I have to admit I haven’t gone out and about as much as I used to. However, Home Grain is one place I consistently frequent. I enjoy supporting a small local business, and Home Grain really ticks all of the boxes. It’s no secret that the coffee is great, but their food menu is also outstanding. Must-try items from the food menu include the homemade sausage roll and the zesty red beans with sausage and rice. 

Perhaps the thing I enjoy most about Home Grain is the sense of community the bistro has built. The owners of Home Grain are always warm and welcoming. They appreciate their customers and are eager to please. Always open to suggestions and never afraid to introduce new coffee drinks or menu items, the bistro is a refreshing change and a welcome addition to the Rawai neighbourhood. 

Home Grain is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8:30am until 4:00pm. The bistro offers pick-up, delivery and convenient online ordering services for their menu as well. Special requests can be directed to homegrain.rawai@gmail.com If you find yourself in Rawai, do stop in and check out for yourself what the fuss is all about. 

Follow Home Grain’s socials to learn more about what the creative bistro is up to. Home Grain can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/homegrain and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/homegrain_rawai/

Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phuketstagram on Instagram.

