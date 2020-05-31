Cafe Society: Creating a Coffee Culture

Born out of a love for good coffee and the idea to support local artisan coffee makers during these unprecedented times, Coffee Culture is an innovative online platform that opens the door to local coffee farmers and roasters in Thailand.



By Amy Bensema

Sunday 31 May 2020, 10:00AM

Coffee Culture bridges the gap and brings local coffee lovers a range of beans from Thai coffee growers and roasters. Photo: Supplied

We all love good coffee. For those of us who love cafe hopping, this pandemic has really thrown a roadblock into getting our daily caffeine fix. With so many small cafes and speciality coffee shops still temporarily closed, one has to wonder if our local favourite spots will have the financial means to bounce back. While we certainly hope to see our beloved baristas again, Coffee Culture (https://coffeeculture.asia/) presents a wonderful alternative in the meantime.

The brainchild of Susan Villota, Coffee Culture is an online marketplace for coffee lovers in Thailand. It’s a dedicated site that allows coffee lovers to buy freshly-roasted coffee directly from Thai roasters. Coffee Culture aims to reinvent the way people discover, buy and enjoy coffee.

With delivery available throughout Thailand, Coffee Culture is a coffee marketplace that truly makes a difference. It’s a marketplace that supports local roasters to sell directly to consumers. Additionally, a coffee subscription is available. The coffee subscription will feature different beans with distinctive flavours. With so many local livelihoods put on hold or totally lost during this pandemic, Coffee Culture allows consumers to get to know local coffee growers and their story while sustaining their livelihood and bringing income to their families.

Originally, the Coffee Culture online marketplace was meant to launch this June. However, Susan decided to create the platform as a crowdfunding campaign in order to accelerate the launch. The purpose being to help the local roasters who are no doubt suffering.

“I want to help local Thai people, who are doing what they love most. To give their coffee product the chance to survive by giving them the awareness needed for potential customers to buy them. Business owners should focus on developing their business to reach the goals and dreams they have,” she explains.

The current crowdfunding campaign presents a unique opportunity to build a dedicated marketplace for the local coffee farmers and roasters in Thailand. It is a wonderful way for all of us who love coffee to support small, local businesses while discovering robust bean varieties from all over Thailand. Coffee Culture’s aim is true – to help local coffee farmers and roasters to raise their standards, to promote coffee awareness and to create an online coffee culture in Thailand.

For those interested in backing the Coffee Culture crowdfunding campaign, there are a variety of monetary donations to choose from. For example, if you choose to donate B360, you can receive 500 grams of Coffee Culture’s signature coffee blend. The blend is available in Medium or Dark Roast, and you can choose the beans to arrive whole or grounded. Alternatively, you can select the Coffee Tasting Kit, which provides the chance to taste three different Thai coffee blends.

Personally, I think that Coffee Culture is a wonderful idea. I love the idea of coming together over a delicious cup of coffee to support local coffee farmers and roasters in Thailand. To learn more about Coffee Culture and their crowdfunding campaign, visit coffeeculture.asia or reach out to Susan via email at susan@coffeeculture.asia Search @coffeeculturethailand to see more from the crowdfunding campaign, including great coffee pairing recipes and videos.

Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phuketstagram on Instagram.