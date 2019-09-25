THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Cafe Society: Coffee the old-fashioned way at Buppay

An exceptionally charming venue located in an old Sino-Portuguese shophouse at 95 Phang Nga Road, Buppay Open House & Slow Bar is an outstanding throwback to the past and the original kopi houses of Phuket.

Community
By Amy Bensema

Saturday 28 September 2019, 02:00PM

Buppay's barista Khun Dew has perfected his craft.

The venue is an authentic gem in the heart of Phuket Old Town.

« »

Buppay has been on my radar for a long time. The first time I passed the quaint shop, I noticed giant wicker trays of tea leaves and flowers drying outside and the interesting craftsmanship of the teal coloured doors. When I finally had the chance to drop in for a coffee, I was honestly delighted. The experience at Buppay does not disappoint!

Buppay Open House & Slow Bar is a no-frills establishment that sticks to what it does best, and that’s coffee. There are no cakes, there is no food menu. Instead, there is a small menu offering up coffee varieties, including classic kopi and hand-blended teas. The owner, Khun Dew, is a young fel­low with great English. I asked him a large variety of questions about his establishment, which he was happy to answer in a very kind manner.

As the day was hot and humid, I settled on an iced mocha. It was to my surprise to see Khun Dew grinding the beans for my coffee by hand with a very antique-looking grinder. “I work with what I have,” he grinned, and I watched as he boiled the coffee grinds and water on a tiny burner behind the counter. While my iced mocha perhaps took a bit longer than normal, I did not mind as I enjoyed watching the barista perfect his craft.

The iced mocha was served in style on a vintage wooden tray. With the first sip, I was completely hooked. The coffee was bold with decadent hints of chocolate. It was, without a doubt, one of the best coffee drinks I’ve had in my entire time of writing Cafe Society. The flavour was rich and lush and an absolute perfect pick-me-up for the rest of my day.

Sipping on my iced mocha, I wan­dered around the small shop, enjoying its interiors. Minimalist in design, with grey cement walls, the seating spaces are either old wooden chairs or antiques made of steel. Interesting paintings cover the walls, and there is a glass case displaying what I assume to be family heirlooms. Lots of vibrant green plants fill the empty spaces and really contribute to the overall sooth­ing atmosphere. The venue is an au­thentic gem in the heart of Phuket Old Town, and now that I’ve finally tried it out, I’ll definitely be back.

Before I left, Khun Dew presented me with a delicious shot of tea, saying it’s a complimentary drink he provides each patron to cleanse the palate be­fore going on their way. An extremely charming touch. Additionally, his hand-blended tea was really smooth and it’s on my list for my next visit.

If you are looking for an authentic coffee experience in Phuket Old Town, I cannot recommend Buppay Open House & Slow Bar enough. The venue really is lovely, and it’s a wonderful place to stop and take a break before exploring the rest of what Old Town has to offer.

Buppay is open daily – with the exception of Thursdays – from 9:30am until 7pm. For more information, fol­low their Facebook page at www.face­book.com/BuppayCafe

Written by Amy Bensema, Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phukestagram on Instagram.

