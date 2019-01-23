Cafe Society: A good day starts at Mr.Coffee

THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
A charming venue with seating for 20 guests, Mr.Coffee is an Italian-owned coffee shop and bakery located on Patak Rd in Karon. Offering a varied menu of breakfasts and sand­wiches, plus a spectacular display case of freshly baked pastries and delicious cakes, it’s an ex­cellent place to stop off for a bite to eat before heading to Karon Beach.

Community
By Amy Bensema

Saturday 26 January 2019, 02:00PM

Mr.Coffee is a breezy little coffee shop and bakery that radiates good vibes. A favourite amongst expats in the Karon area, the cafe buzzes with friendly conversation and laughs. The atmosphere is really warm and inviting, and I already like the place before I even sit down.

The owners have done really well with transforming a small space into a lovely gem. The open plan design suits the coffee shop and bakery really well, and the white interiors give the cafe real depth. There’s an outdoor terrace with lots of tropical green plants, and a small urban garden where various herbs and vegetables, used in creating dishes on the menu, are grown.

The focal points of the coffee shop and bakery are the wooden display case loaded with fresh pastries and the cake fridge next to it. The display case is piled high with various pastries and breads, while the cake fridge features the cafe’s signature mango passionfruit cheesecake and a rich chocolate lava cake as well. All of the Italian breads, croissants, pastries and cakes are made from scratch by the owners. Baked daily on-site, there are no preservatives or chemicals in any of the homemade items at Mr.Coffee.

While the menu features classic breakfast favourites such as mushroom and cheese omelettes, fried eggs with bacon and both English and American breakfasts, it’s the more creative items on the menu that capture my attention. Recommendations include the tuna croissant sandwich and the vegetarian focaccia. Fresh and tasty, the sandwiches really hit the spot and make for a wonderful lunchtime treat.

For those who have a sweet tooth, the assortment of freshly baked cakes and pastries are sure to please. The cin­namon roll is sweet and moreish, and the perfect accompaniment to a piping hot, frothy cappuccino. The chocolate chip cookies are soft and moist, while the chocolate lava cake is rich and deca­dent. Make sure to try the signature mango passionfruit cheesecake. Light and bursting with tropical flavours, the cheesecake is simply delicious.

In addition to the robust coffee menu, Mr.Coffee also features an as­sortment of other beverages.

For those hosting a special occasion, such as an anniversary or a birthday, customised cakes can be ordered. Let the staff know at least 24 hours in ad­vance so they can make preparations.

Mr.Coffee is open daily from 8am to 4pm. The Italian coffee shop and bak­ery has free WiFi and is located within close proximity to Karon Beach. Do stop in next time you’re in the area and let the lovely owners, Lucas and Zuzana, know that you found out about their cafe here.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Mr.coffephuket
Instagram: @mr_ coffee_phuket

Written by Amy Bensema, Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phukestagram on Instagram.

 

 

