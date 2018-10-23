THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Caddy Shack take Patong Pool League title

POOL: All eyes were on first and second placed Caddy Shack and Natalie Bar last Thursday (Oct 18) in the 20th and final week of the Patong Pool League as they went face-to-face to battle it out for the title of this season’s champions.

By Matt Pond

Tuesday 23 October 2018, 05:19PM

Team Caddy Shack from left to right: Davy Senderass, Trevor (The Rock) Drayden, Mark (Shhhhh) Shepard, Justin Morgan, Lek Landan and Paul (The Horse) Elvie. Photo: Justin Morgan

Going into last Thursday’s action, Caddy Shack, who have at at the top of the table from the very first week, were on 123 points while Natalie Bar were six points adrift on 117. Thus meaning that Natalie would have to win 9-2 to be crowned champions.

And as we all know, anything, even miracle, are possible in the Patong Pool League.

It was Caddy Shack who had the advantage last Thursday as they were playing on their home turf in Kathu, and they made an excellent start because Mark and Shaun both won their singles and doubles games.

However, from that moment on the Natalie Bar team took charge with Andy, Nu, Natalie and Andrew all wining their singles and doubles games. The beerleg was won in three sets by Natalie Bar meaning the game finished with the score at 8-4 in Natalie Bar’s favour, just three points short of taking the league title and meaning Caddy Shack were declared winners of this installment of the Patong Pool League.

Caddy Shack, who only joined the league a few years ago, had never previously finished in the top three and having led from start to finish thoroughly earned the championship.

Meanwhile, Natalie bar will for the second year running have to make do with being runners-up.

Speaking to The Phuket News’ Sports Editor Matt Pond after taking the championship, Caddy Shack owner and team captain Justin Morgan said, “I would like to thank the team for winning the league, big shouts to Shaun Southon (not in picture) and also Dr Ben (also not pictured), and the main man Trevor Drayden – the Aussie black ball expert.

“Well done the shackernought, you brought it home and I’m very proud of you all.”

Elsewhere in last Thursday’s action, Kwans Birdie Team sealed third spot in the league table following a big 9-2 home win over Simon & Oil’s.

Mike, John, Ricky and Se all playing for the Birdie team won their singles and double games. Birdie also won the beerleg in two sets finishing the season on a high.

Martin Swiss played at home against Kiki Sports Bar with Kid from Martin Swiss winning his singles and doubles games but so did Jack playing for Kiki Sports Bar. The beerleg was a three-setter won by Kiki ‘s team and the end result was a 6-6 draw, a fair result accepted well by both teams.

Finally, Ting Tong Bar played a home game against Happy End but sadly Happy End’s captain Jerry was hospitalised following a bad fall and couldn’t play.

Teacher Tak, Peter and Oye all playing for Happy End won their singles and doubles games as did Mick and Cory playing for Ting Tong. Happy End was leading but had to surrender after some terrible mistakes in the beerleg. The final score was a 6-5 win for Ting Tong but Happy End were thrilled too have finished at fourth place in the final PPL ranking.

The PPL End of the Season Party will be held at Genius at OTOP in Patong on Thursday (Oct 25) starting at 7pm. There will a knock out competition, award ceremony and raffle. Any bars interested to join next season starting mid-November until the end of April 2019 are asked to contact the Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.

League Table

Team

Points

Caddy Shack

127

Natalie

125

Kwans Birdie Club

124

Happy End

110

Simon Oil

102

Kiki Sports

99

Martin Swiss

93

Ting Tong

90

Red Light

83

Genius

81

 

 

 

