Caddy Shack take early lead in Patong Pool League

POOL: The second round of Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant and Tualek Whisky, was played last Thursday (June 7) with Caddy Shack taking a one point lead at the top of the table.

PoolMatt Pond

Monday 11 June 2018, 12:20PM

Genuis and Natalie had a great evening together with both showing some excellent pool skills.

Caddy Shack took top spot following a 7-5 win over Kwan Team (formally Hole in One Bar) in what in league terms is seen as the “Battle of Kathu” – the location of both bars.

Kwan Team’s captain Goh had a difficult time handling his opponent from Caddy Shack while Davy and Lee from Caddy Shack and Ricky from Kwan Team won both their singles and doubles games.

The game all came down to the beerleg and this put a lot pressure on both teams. However, it was Caddy Shack who managed to keep their nerve and won the beerleg in three sets giving them the 7-5 win.

Back in Patong, Happy End played at home game against Simon and Oils and Bruno from Pattaya, a regular guest player for Happy End, managed to pot seven balls at the break. However, unfortunately the balls were from different species (four stripes and three spots).

But there was somewhat of a miracle in this game as Happy End owner Robbie won his singles and doubles games leaving everyone to ponder how that could happen.

Who said miracles don’t happen?

The final result was a fair outcome for the evening with the score being 6-6.

Elsewhere, Ting Tong played at home against Martin Swiss. Cory, Nick and Johnny had a good day all winning their singles and doubles games. However, Martin Swiss managed to pick up points in the beerleg and limited the score to a 7-4 win for Ting Tong.

Meanwhile, Genius played at home against Natalie Bar in what was expected to be an exciting match with both teams having some real talented players.

It was clear that Genius boss Bam Bam was back to form and she set the standard winning her singles and doubles games. Luckily Bam Bam’s teammates Tommy and Ken followed her example. However, Natalie team had no intention in giving the match away and Nui and Peter also won their singles and doubles meaning the game could only be settled in the beerleg.

The beerleg also proved to be a tough match up which was eventually won by Natalie in three sets. The end result was a 6-6 draw, a score that both teams were happy with.

Finally, Wombat was playing a home game against Kiki Sports Bar. Brett from Wombat and Jack from Kiki put in strong performances winning their singles and doubles games.

It was another very close match which went down to the beerleg and Kiki Sports Bar took this in two sets giving them a 6-5 victory.

The third round of the Patong Pool League will be played on Thursday (June 14) and people interested in playing as well as visitors are all welcome to attend one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit the Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.

League Table

Team

Points

Caddy Shack

14

Natalie

13

Simon Oil

13

Ting Tong

12

Genius

10

Kiki Sports

10

Kwan Team

10

Martin Swiss

10

Wombat

10

Red Light

7

Happy End

6

 

 

 

