Caddy Shack strengthen lead atop PPL

POOL: The twelfth round of Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant and Tualek Whisky, saw table-toppers Caddy Shack strengthen their lead at the top of the league table following a big 9-2 win over mid-table team Kiki Sports Bar.

Pool
By Matt Pond

Monday 20 August 2018, 12:42PM

Aaron Roberts alias Azza is the bar owner from Wombat and has been playing in the PPL for many years. Wombat is located in the OTOP and it is uncertain what will happen to the bar come September as changes in OTOP are set to be introduced. Photo: Supplied

In week 12 action, played last Thursday (Aug 16), Caddy Shack were drawn at home to Kiki Sports Bar and the league leaders got off to a flying start with Mark, Paul Elvey, Dr Ben and Shaun all winning their singles and doubles games.

Jack and Mac playing for Kiki Sports Bar won their singles games picking up the only two points Caddy Shack gave away on the night as Caddy Shack also won the beerleg in two straight sets.

Elvey described the evening as a serious but not too serious affair and guaranteed that everybody had fun, something confirmed by Kiki Sports Bar despite their defeat.

Elsewhere, Red Light Bar played away to to Ting Tong Bar, who had a very good start with Paul, Parnee, Ian and Nick all winning their singles and doubles games. However, Gwen and Tony from Red Light also won their singles and doubles games and Red Light fought back to win the beerleg in a three-setter.

A late league come back has been predicted by Ting Tong owner Paul, who was said to have been quite emotional following his team’s 7-5 win.

Simon & Oil’s played away at Genius and Simon & Oil’s Luke and Bruce both won their singles and doubles games, as did Nong Fern and Ken playing for Genius. This meant that the game all went down to the beerleg which was won in three sets by Simon & Oil’s giving them a 7-5 win.

Meanwhile, Caddy Shack’s nearest rivals Natalie Bar had an away game against Kwans Birdie Team who currently sit at third in the PPL table, a game that was set to be an intense battle from the off.

Ricky and Se from Birdie Club both won their singles and doubles games but so did Andy and Andrew playing for Natalie Bar. Natalie Bar was leading 4-5 going in to the beerleg in which Birdie Team played very strong and won in two sets. This resulted in a 6-5 for Kwans Birdie Team.

Finally, Wombat Bar played host to Martin Swiss and it was a great night for Wombat’s Frank who seven-balled his opponent in his singles game and won his doubles. Frank was backed up by Azza and Brett who also won their singles and doubles games.

Martin Swiss were able to win three singles games but after that all the doubles games and beerleg were won by Wombat who put in a very strong performance and took a much-deserved 8-3 victory over Martin Swiss.

The thirteenth and fourteenth round of the Patong Pool League will be played today (Aug 20) and Thursday (Aug23). Any people interesting in playing and all visitors are welcome to attend any one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit their Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.

League Table

Team

Points

Caddy Shack

84

Natalie

75

Kwans Birdie Club

71

Simon Oil

61

Wombat

61

Red Light

60

Kiki Sports

58

Happy End

57

Genius

54

Martin Swiss

54

Ting Tong

54


 

 

