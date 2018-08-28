POOL: The 13th and 14th rounds of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant & Tualek Whisky, were played last Monday (Aug 20) and Thursday (Aug 23), and despite suffering a big 10-2 defeat in their first game of the week, league leaders Caddy Shack managed to pull back points in their second game to keep them six points clear at the top of the table.

Pool

By Matt Pond

Tuesday 28 August 2018, 03:30PM

Ian plays for Ting Tong and has been part of the team for many years. This season he has contributed nicely to the team’s results. Photo: Supplied

In last Monday’s action, it was Kwans Birdie Team who took on Caddy Shack and the table toppers got off to a flying start with owner Justin, who is still recovering from a shoulder operation, seven-balling Birdie Team captain Goh.

However, it was all downhill from there on in for Caddy Shack as they failed to pick an any further points until winning just one game in the beerleg.

Caddy Shack, shocked but certainly not stirred, had to return home knowing they would have to come back from this heavy 10-2 defeat.

And come back they did, as last Thursday they managed a comfortable 8-3 win over the all-girl team from Genius.

Poy from Genius was able to win her singles and doubles but the girls only managed to pick up an additional one point in the remaining games giving Caddy Shack the 8-3 victory.

Elsewhere, Red Light Bar had their free week when the teams played last Monday but faced Simon & Oil’s on away turf last Thursday. And let’s just say they got their arses well and truly kicked.

The only Red Light player to pick up any points in the game was owner Gwen and that was just one point in the singles round. All other points available on the night went to Simon & Oil’s giving them a big 10-1 win.

Simon & Oil’s were up against Happy End Bar last Thursday, a game which they managed to win with a 7-4 score.

Meanwhile, Natalie Bar played away to Happy End Bar in their first game of last week. Normally team Natalie is a bit too experienced for Happy End but this time Natalie were in for a big surprise.

Andy from Happy End won his singles and doubles as did Natalie herself. Natalie Bar was leading 5-4 after the doubles meaning the game went down to the beerleg, which was spectacular as it was a three-setter that took more than one hour to finish.

However, it was finally won by Happy End Bar and thereby brought the final score to a 6-6 draw.

Kiki Sports Bar played against Wombat in their Monday night game and it was a tightly-fought match which Kiki managed to win with the score at 6-5.

Later in the week Kiki played away to Kwans Birdie Club and after getting off to a good start, Birdie Team started dropping points and after a three-set beerleg, which was won by the Birdie Team, the final score was a 6-6 draw.

Finally, Martin Swiss played a home game against Ting Tong last Monday in what’s been described as a very close match, which saw an unintentional snooker make it a dramatic end to the three-set beerleg which was eventually won by Martin Swiss giving them a 7-5 win over Ting Tong.

Later in the week Ting Tong played at home to Wombat with Ian and Paul from Ting Tong both winning their singles and doubles games and Frank and Stu from Wombat doing the same. The final result was a 7-4 victory for Ting Tong.

The 15th round of the PPL will be played on Thursday (Aug 30) and any people interested in playing as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit their Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page to keep up to date with all the action.

League Table

Team Points Caddy Shack 94 Natalie 88 Kwans Birdie Club 87 Simon Oil 78 Wombat 70 Kiki Sports 70 Happy End 67 Ting Tong 66 Genius 61 Martin Swiss 61 Red Light 61





