POOL: Last Thursday was the fourth round of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant and Tualek Whisky, and results meant that Caddy Shack kept their one point lead at the top of the table.

PoolMatt Pond

Monday 25 June 2018, 03:19PM

Good ‘old’ Trevor plays for Caddy Shack. He is a true Aussie and can never be underestimated, playing against him is always a challenge. Photo: Supplied

Being based in Kathu, last Thursday (June 21) Caddy Shack made the journey over “The Hill” to take on the team from Happy End Bar.

It has come back to us here at The Phuket News that one of Happy End Bar’s team members fell asleep prior to last Thursday’s match up causing them to miss the game entirely. Whereby Teacher Tak, who had just endured a 16 hour journey back from his homeland Holland, went straight to the game where he had to face Caddy Shack’s Justin.

Let’s just say that the journey must have taken it’s toll on poor old Tak as he clearly wasn’t up to his usual form.

William, who usually plays for Kiki Sports Bar, won his singles and doubles games for Happy End as did their lady player Oye. However, they were matched by Justin and Lek from Caddy Shack which meant that the game went down to the beerleg.

Happy End won the first set in the beerleg but in the end had to surrender and Caddy Shack went back over The Hill after taking a 7-5 win.

Elsewhere, Red Light Bar hosted Natalie Bar and Khun Nu, Oh and Peter from Natalie all won their singles and doubles games, but Red Light Bar owner Gwen had a good night and also won his singles and doubles.

The beerleg was won in three sets by Red Light but Natalie still managed to walk away with a 7-5 victory.

Last Thursday Genius Bar played host to Kwan’s newly named “Birdie Team” – they were previously know as Hole in One Bar, and more recently Team Kwan – in what was set to be an interesting match.

For pretty much the first time in PPL history, Genius fielded a team made up almost entirely of women and their players Nong Fern and Ken won both their singles and doubles games.

However, the league’s top Thai players Goh and Se, playing for Kwan’s Birdie team, also won their singles and double games.

The beerleg was played in three sets and the final result was a 6-6 draw, a good reflection of a pleasant evening of pool.

Elsewhere, Simon & Oils hosted Martin Swiss with the latter being backed up by family members Pi Pom, Nong Ploy and Kid.

The young and talented Ploy won her singles and doubles games as did Martin and Roy, all playing for Martin Swiss.

However, in the team of Simon & Oils, Simon himself as well as Luke each put in good performances also winning their singles and doubles games.

In the beerleg Martin Swiss failed to tackle the onslaught form Simon & Oils and this resulted in a 6-5 win in favor of Simon and Oil.

Meanwhile, in a game that was rescheduled for Friday (June 22), Ting Tong took on Kiki Sports Bar at home.

Top player William from Kiki Sports Bar had other duties on the night and was replaced by Roy, who played for Martin Swiss On Thursday, and again he did a very good job winning his singles and doubles games. He was joined by Kiki Sports Bar’s Jack who also won his singles and doubles.

On the other team, Johnny was sharp and able to win his singles and doubles games, once again meaning it all came down on the beerleg which was won in two sets by Ting Tong. This resulted in a 6-5 win for Ting Tong.

The fifth round of PPL will be played this Thursday (June 28) and any people interesting in playing as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit their Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page .

League Table