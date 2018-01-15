POOL: It was all change at the top of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, following last Thursday’s (Jan 11) action as title favourites Natalie Bar were forced to have their game postponed to a later date due to a large number of their opponents, Caddy Shack’s team going down with what they describe as ‘Asian flu’.

Red Light Bar’s Scott Griffin seen here in action against Wombat Bar.

The postponed game between Caddy Shack and Natalie Bar has been rescheduled to take place this week.

However, the postponed game, and a comfortable 3-8 away win to Simon & Oils by Hole in One, who are also one of the top contenders to take this year’s PPL title, last Thursday meant that they took over the top spot in the table now sit four points above second placed Ting Tong Bar and six points clear of favourites Natalie Bar, but who now have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Martin Swiss faced a red hot Happy End team and lost 4-7. The talented Nong Ploy of Martin Swiss played a very strong game against teacher Tak. However, at the end Tak's experience was decisive.

Following last week’s league action at Martin Swiss they held a killer competition which attracted some 16 players.

Meanwhile, Red Light won their second match of the season last Thursday picking up a well-earned 6-5 win against an always tough Wombat team.

This was a close game and very exciting match to watch.

The recent resurrection of Wet Dreams Bar was put to a swift stop last Thursday as they were defeated 5-6 by visiting bar Ting Tong.

The next round of the PPL is set to take place this Thursday with spectators being welcome to any of the hosting bars to watch the action.

League Table