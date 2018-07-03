POOL: The fifth round of Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant and Tualek Whisky, was played last Thursday (June 28) with Caddy Shack extending their lead at the top of the table to three points.

Tuesday 3 July 2018, 12:34PM

Ben from team Caddy Shack lines up a shot in the game against Red Light Bar. Photo: Supplied

The table-toppers were at home against Red Light bar in last Thursday’s action, and the hosts showed their power with Davy, Mark and Lek all winning their singles and doubles games.

Red Light Bar’s owner Gwen also won his singles and doubles games but it wasn’t enough to stop Caddy Shack taking a comfortable 8 -3 victory.

Caddy Shack’s closest rivals and runners-up in the last series of the PPL, Natalie Bar, played away to Martin Swiss and it was a great battle with both teams showing equal strengths.

Paul from Martin Swiss played well and won his singles and doubles as did Andrew B.D. from Natalie Bar.

The game went down to the beerleg and after three exciting sets both teams had six points apiece.

Elsewhere, Genius Bar were hosted by Kiki Sports Bar, whose top player William could not play on the night due to other commitments. However, the Kiki team did not really miss him as almost the entire team won both their singles and doubles games, with only power lady Bam Bam from Genius winning hers.

Genius did manage to take one set in the beerleg but Kiki Sports Bar finished with a big 9-3 victory. Congratulations to team Kiki!

Kwan’s Birdie Team hosted Happy End Bar in their first home match at their new venue, complete with newly-laid wooden floor.

Happy End’s Captain Jerry did some heavy duty inspection , however, it was a slight bit too heavy and resulted in two big holes in the newly-laid floor.

To everyone’s surprise, Teacher Tak, playing for Happy End, won his singles game and Robert and Oye also from Happy End were a perfect couple in the doubles.

Kwan’s Birdie Team had a new player called Staf who has never even stood close to a pool table before, but still won his singles game.

On the night the team from Happy End were a true reflection of their name and managed to win he beerleg in two sets leaving Kwan’s team wondering how that could happen. However, the final result was a 7-4 win for Kwan’s Birdie Team.

The PPL wishes Pi Kwan all the best with her new bar.

Last but by no means least, Simon & Oil played away against Wombat Bar the prior of whom have had a fantastic start to the season.

It was a quite evenly matched game with Kob from Wombat and Bruce from Simon & Oils both winning their singles and doubles games. The beerleg was finally won in three sets by Wombat and that resulted in a 7-5 win for the home team.

The sixth round of the Patong Pool League will be played this Thursday (July 5). Any people interested in playing and visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit their Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.

