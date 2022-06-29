Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats

Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats

BANGKOK: The cabinet yesterday (June 28) agreed to waive tariffs on child safety seats until the end of next year to allow more time to promote their use.

Safetytransport
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 29 June 2022, 08:52AM

A technician demonstrates the use of car booster seats at the National Institute for Child and Family Development, Mahidol University, in Nakhon Pathom province, in May 2022. Photo: Chanat Katanyu

A technician demonstrates the use of car booster seats at the National Institute for Child and Family Development, Mahidol University, in Nakhon Pathom province, in May 2022. Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the 20% tariffs would be waived until Dec 31, 2023, to ease the financial burden on consumers because the Land Traffic Act would require child seats in vehicles from Sept 4 this year, reports the Bangkok Post.

The waiver will become effective after it is published in the Royal Gazette. The spokesman did not mention the date of the publication.

Mr Thanakorn said most child seats available in the country were imported. Locally made ones were scarce because of insufficient demand.

The newly amended law requires children under six years old to be restrained in a car seat or a special seat for safety in a moving vehicle.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

FDA approves use of Evusheld
Cinema trip for students as part of sustainable eduction drive
Ready for BIE inspection for Phuket Expo 2028 bid, urges Governor
Insomniacs get weed treatment
Phuket marks 1.7mn tourists up until June
Ghislaine Maxwell gets 20 years for sex trafficking
Phuket marks 48 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Visa extension scams on Phuket police radar, Smugglers caught by airport customs || June 28
Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting
Power outages to affect Laguna area, Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong
Anutin tests COVID positive on European return
Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam
G7 denounces ‘war crime’ as Russian strike kills shoppers
Phuket hotels await start of high season
‘Post-pandemic Day’ edges near

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

these agents are the vehicle of corruption at Immigration some of these 'tourists' will not ...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

WTF! Why should motorbike taxi drivers beware of call centre gangs? They must be at the very bottom ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

Well everyone knows that those who use these visa offices do not get visas legally. Which is retire...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

Only address the motorbike taxi drivers? Strange, not a single word about Van, taxi, tuk tuk drivers...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

DKK again in the bend, even fantasizing, challenging about 'climbs'. I have been at Niagara ...(Read More)

Anutin tests COVID positive on European return

SIX times vaccinated??? OMG. Anutin clearly suffers "Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome". ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

@Agogo...I made an inquiry with a visa service that quoted me 25,000 baht. I asked for a breakdown ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

Why do people bother with visa companies unless they are dodgy? 10 years of retirement permits @ 190...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

Boy...how's this for a complete waste of time. Like rounding up all the soi dogs and telling the...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

Three guys? Er, at least one of the persons charged has a female name- NataliaT. The other two are...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property

 