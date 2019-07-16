Cabinet sworn in, PM leads ministers to take oath in front of His Majesty

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Cabinet members were sworn in before His Majesty the King today (July 16).

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 16 July 2019, 07:16PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha walks to take his seat in a group photo taken before the swearing-in ceremony of 36 cabinet ministers on late Tuesday afternoon at Government House. Photo: Wassana Nanuam / Bangkok Post

His Majesty granted them an audience at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, or Ambara Villa, in Dusit Palace in Bangkok at 6pm.

The atmosphere at Government House was lively this afternoon. Wearing white uniforms with the Prime Minister’s Office insignia, cabinet ministers from the Bhumjaithai and Democrat parties arrived at Government House at around 2pm.

Public Health Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anuthin Charnveerakul led his party’s Cabinet ministers, while the Democrats were led by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister and party leader Jurin Laksanavisit.

The Secretariat of the Cabinet had arranged vehicles to take all 36 cabinet ministers to the royal residential hall.

At 4:30pm, Gen Prayut led the new Cabinet ministers to Amphon Sathan Residential Hall from Government House for the oath-taking ceremony.

The swearing-in of the ministers in the presence of His Majesty the King is required by the constitution. After they are sworn in, the government will have to deliver a policy statement before the House of Representatives which is scheduled to last three days from July 25.

The key political consequence of the ceremony is the National Council for Peace and Order, which ruled the country for five years, ceased to exist once the cabinet was sworn in.

The Cabinet ministers will officially begin working on Thursday (July 18), but Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said before the ceremony the prime minister would hold his first meeting with all ministers and deputies to give them work guidelines after they returned.

During the meeting, Cabinet approval will be sought for draft policies that will be delivered to Parliament. If there is no problem, the policies will be printed and delivered to all MPs within 24 hours, said Mr Wissanu.

The Cabinet is expected to endorse the appointment of Disthat Hotrakit as PM’s secretary-general, said Mr Wissanu.

Mr Disthat is considered a key legal expert, serving as Secretary-General of the Office of the Council of State and member of the National Legislative Assembly. He also used to be a member of state enterprise boards, Thai media reported.

