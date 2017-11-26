The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Cabinet revamp brings new Tourism and Sports Minister

BANGKOK: The new Cabinet line-up, including a new Minister for Tourism & Sports,  has received positive feedback from the private sector but politicians, academics and political activists have warned that the latest shake-up will not bring any change unless the government improves its approach.

tourism, politics, military, economics,

Bangkok Post

Sunday 26 November 2017, 12:42PM

New Tourism & Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat, .Photo: TCEB

Among the key changes is that Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul was axed from her post as Tourism & Sports Minister.

Ms Kobkarn wrote an open letter expressing what she felt about serving as a minister, noting that during her three-year stint as tourism and sports minister, she worked with state agencies, the civil and private sectors as well as others to improve the tourism industry.

Installed as the new Tourism & Sports Minister is Weerasak Kowsurat, 50, who also currently serves as the Chairman of The Board of the Thailand Conventions& Exhibitions Bureau.

Mr Weerasak, a Business graduate (1st Class Hons) from Chulalongkorn University with a master’s in International Economics Law and Environmental Law from Harvard Law School, has previously served as Tourism & Sports Minister as well as President of International Institute for Trade and Development, Chairman of the Board of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Deputy Secretary General to the Prime Minister in International Affairs. (See here.)

Meanwhile, Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), welcomed the new Cabinet, saying several newcomers are recognised by the private sector.

However, they need time to adjust and settle into their new jobs while the government must spend its remaining time in office expediting efforts to implement policies that will benefit the economy, Mr Kalin said.

The policies include infrastructure projects, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the so-called Pracharat internet scheme aimed at giving broadband to 33,965 villages, and local community development, he said.

Mr Kalin, on behalf of the TCC, expressed support for the new Cabinet and said the government’s key policies should remain unchanged given that all policies must be carried out in line with its 20-year national strategy.

Stanley Kang, chairman of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand, said he did not expect any major changes to the government economic policy with Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak remaining leader of the economic team.

However, the changes at the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry should bring improvements to the agricultural sector and farm prices should be better, leading to improved purchasing power.

“We expect all economic policies to continue with no disruption with Mr Somkid remaining at the helm of the economic team,” Mr Kang said.

The much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle involving 18 positions has been announced with substantial changes made to the economic team.

The new line-up, endorsed by His Majesty the King and published in the Royal Gazette on Friday evening (Nov 24), features 10 newcomers.

Ong-art Klampaibul, deputy Democrat Party leader, said the reshuffle, particularly the changes to the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and the Commerce Ministry, responded to public concerns about falling crop prices and economic problems.

While there is hope that the new ministers will be better able to deal with these problems, they must also adopt new ideas and working methods that are different from previous ministers.

It will be difficult for the new ministers to succeed in tackling the problems if they still apply the same approach, Mr Ong-art said.

As the government has been criticised for failing to tackle bread-and-butter problems closer to people's daily lives, there is optimism that the economy should improve after Deputy Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong was promoted to the role of commerce minister, he said.

He also noted that the reshuffle will enable the economic team under Mr Somkid to tighten its grip on economic policy with new powers to better solve problems.

The NAKA Island

The reshuffle has brought in newcomers who should work well with the government's economic team, Mr Ong-art said.

Former deputy defence minister Udomdej Sitabutr said he did not feel hurt being axed from the Cabinet. The former army chief said he understood the reasons for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s decision.

Gen Udomdej said he will continue to help Gen Prayut in the NCPO.

Former PM's Office minister Ormsin Chivapruck, who is among those who lost their posts in the reshuffle, said yesterd that he did not feel upset about the change because he worked to the best of his ability as a Cabinet minister. He was proud to be part of the Cabinet and work with the prime minister, he said.

An advocate of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's sufficiency economy principles, Wiwat Salyakamthorn, who was named deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister, said he was not worried about his new Cabinet post, which involves tackling pressing problems including falling crop prices, particularly in the rice and rubber sectors.

Other people were less enthusiastic about the Cabinet reshuffle.

Somkid Chueakong, a former Pheu Thai MP for Ubon Ratchathani, said the new Cabinet is nothing but the “same picture” of authorities serving Gen Prayut.

No matter who was removed or brought in, it is still the same government engineered by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), he said.

As many new Cabinet members are either serving state officials or former civil servants, they will make up a “bureaucratic government”, Mr Somkid added.

Tida Tawornseth, leader of the red-shirt United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship, said appointing Weerasak Kowsurat as the tourism and sports minister is a political strategy as the prime minister and his military government want to make use of Mr Weerasak to become a bridge linking them with people and political parties. Mr Weerasak is a member of the Chartthaipattana Party.

Ms Tida said that appointing Mr Wiwat as deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister came as no surprise for her as she was certain that the prime minister and his government wanted to use Mr Wiwat as a bridge to connect with the grass roots in the country.

“Mr Wiwat is an expert on the late king's sufficiency economy and is widely known among farmers and grassroots people,” she said.

Chulalongkorn University political scientist Chaiyan Chaiyaporn said the new list was not exciting and he did not see much difference.

However, Mr Weerasak is likely to handle the work well as he is experienced from holding this post twice, he said.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.