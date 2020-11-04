Cabinet meeting in Phuket blasted as ‘window dressing’

PHUKET: During the night while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Cabinet ministers were on the island for the mobile Cabinet meeting yesterday (Nov 3), iconic buildings in Phuket Town were lit up with laser-light messages in Thai blasting the ministers’ visit to the island as nothing more than “window dressing”.

politics

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 November 2020, 11:36AM

The messages were used so that anti-government protesters in Phuket would keep their promise not to stage any physical demonstrations on the island while Prime Minister Prayut and the Cabinet were on the island.

One of the key organisers of the anti-government protests held in Phuket told The Phuket News this morning (Nov 3), “We used the laser light messages as a way to peacefully protest the government at nighttime. It was a symbolic expression that we chose while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers were in Phuket province.”

Among the buildings lit up with the messages were the iconic Standard Chartered Building, which featured as a postcard image for Phuket for decades, as well as other key buildings, including the shell of the still-incomplete “new” Phuket Provincial Hall standing on the south side of town.

“The mobile Cabinet meeting is window dressing,” said one message emblazoned on the side of the Sangun Pharmacy building on Thalang Rd.

Another message read: “Phuket [people] paid expensive taxes but nothing improves.”

Other messages read: “Stop sucking up to people” and “Brave and very good Thank you”

One message even protested the recent blocking of the Pornhub website by Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta.

The messages on the Standard Chartered Building on Phang Nga Rd rotated through a series from “Freedom is raped” to “Wearing yellow shirt does not mean being a gangster and harm anyone” as well as “Disgusted Army, Police”, “#Reformed - Make it better” and “Unblock Pornhub Now!, #hornyforce”.

The main message on the unfinished Phuket Provincial Hall was simply, “Centre of Phuket, when will it be finished”.

On the road at Surin Circle, better known as the Clocktower Circle roundabout, was the pro-porn message, “Porn #hornyforce”.

In announcing the messages, a post on the “Phuket Democracy” Facebook page said, “Civil servants in the area joined together to give to their master. They do not see people’s heads. They lie and betray Phuket people over and over again by saying that they will take the matter and solve the problem. But the quality of life of Phuket people is the same (not changed). We are Phuket residents, don’t want those deceitful things anymore.”