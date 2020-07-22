BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Cabinet approves visa amnesty extension, but Immigration removes announcement

PHUKET: The Cabinet has approved the automatic visa extension for all visa types, previously set to expire on July 31, to be extended until Sept 26. However, the public notice published by the Immigration Bureau announcing the extension was taken offline late this afternoon.

immigrationCOVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 July 2020, 05:08PM

The notice announcing the extension of the visa amnesty until Sept 26 was posted on the Immigration Bureau website, but has now been removed. Screenshot: www.immigration.go.th

The Cabinet approved the “third automatic visa extension” to all types until Sept 26 yesterday (July 21), announced the Royal Thai Government main website.

The announcement explained that the requests proposed by the Royal Thai Police, under which the Immigration Bureau operates, has been approved, as follows:

  1. Immigration Bureau must announce to foreigners that exemption of all requirements under Section 35 and 37(1) of the Immigration Act 2522 and other relevant laws has been extended to Sept 26, 2020. 
  2. The extension for visas for staying in the Kingdom has been extended from August 1 to September 26, 2020.
  3. The period for foreigners to report their current address has been extended from August 1 to September 26, 2020. 

“This means that foreigners whose visas had expired as from 26 March 2020 will be permitted to stay until 26 September 2020 without having to apply for an extension,” the announcement explained. 

A draft copy of the proposal for the visa extension request, which was approved in full, was posted on the main Immigration Bureau website. However, as of this afternoon the announcement posted has been removed. (See here.)

Of note, while the extension of the visa amnesty has been approved by Cabinet, traditionally it takes several days for the Immirgation Bureau to draft and publish its own actual order to bring such amnesties into effect. That is expected in the coming days.

Called by The Phuket News earlier today for clarification and confirmation of the visa amnesty extension, Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro was unavailable for comment.

