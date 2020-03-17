A government spokeswoman additionally confirmed that all schools would also be closed to combat the spread of COVID-19.
This follows plans disclosed yesterday (Mar 16) that proposed full closure of bars, movie theatres, cockfighting arenas, schools and other entertainment centres.
“The cabinet approved that the Songkran holiday be postponed and schools closed,” Ratchada Thanadirek, the government’s deputy spokeswoman, told Reuters.
The Thai New Year holiday falls between April 13 through 15.
- More to follow -
Be the first to comment.