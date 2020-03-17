Cabinet approves Songkran postponement, school closures

THAILAND: Plans to postpone next month’s Songkran New Year holiday due to precautions around coronavirus were approved by the cabinet today (Mar 17).

CoronavirusCOVID-19culturehealthSafety

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 March 2020, 03:02PM

The cabinet today (Mar 17) confirmed the Thai New Year Songkran celebrations will be postponed. Photo: Bangkok Post

A government spokeswoman additionally confirmed that all schools would also be closed to combat the spread of COVID-19. This follows plans disclosed yesterday (Mar 16) that proposed full closure of bars, movie theatres, cockfighting arenas, schools and other entertainment centres. “The cabinet approved that the Songkran holiday be postponed and schools closed,” Ratchada Thanadirek, the government’s deputy spokeswoman, told Reuters. The Thai New Year holiday falls between April 13 through 15. - More to follow -