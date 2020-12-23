BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cabinet approves relief for jobless

Cabinet approves relief for jobless

THAILAND: The cabinet has approved the Labour Ministry’s proposal to give relief payments to subscribers of the Social Security Fund (SSF) who have been made jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic, government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said yesterday (Dec 22).

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 23 December 2020, 11:15AM

People wait patiently in a queue to receive assistance at a COVID-19 testing centre in Baan Eua Arthorn Tha Chin in Samut Sakhon yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

People wait patiently in a queue to receive assistance at a COVID-19 testing centre in Baan Eua Arthorn Tha Chin in Samut Sakhon yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

Under the proposal, insured workers will receive 50% of their daily wages based on a maximum monthly salary of B15,000 for a maximum of 90 days. The scheme took effect on Dec 19.

The move is aimed at alleviating hardship among insured workers in high-risk provinces such as Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Bangkok following the COVID-19 outbreak. The number of insured workers in these provinces is estimated at 5.7 million and it’s estimated the relief scheme will cost the fund about B5 billion.

“This is to give assurances to workers in case of business shutdowns,” Ms Rachada said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit early this year and forced businesses to close, the cabinet approved a proposal to pay 62% of daily wages based on a maximum monthly salary of B15,000 for a maximum of 90 days to insured workers who were forced to stop working. The relief scheme ended in August.

Ms Rachada said the cabinet also approved the reduced contributions to the SSF by employers and employees from 5% to 3% for a period of three months from January 2021 to March 2021.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said yesterday the relief scheme should alleviate hardship for insured Thai and migrant workers facing financial uncertainty.

“We’ve evaluated the situation and decided to make plans for it. It should help ease worries for workers who may lose their income. The prime minister has instructed the ministry to take care of those workers,” he said.

He said the relief compensation scheme was approved by the SSF’s board before it was proposed to the cabinet for a final say.

According to Mr Suchart, the ministry initially earmarked B10bn to help workers affected by the pandemic. When asked about the surge in infections among migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, he said labour officials are working closely with police and local officials to curb the trafficking of illegal workers from neighbouring countries.

Mr Suchart did not rule out the possibility that a reprieve be granted to illegal migrant workers to encourage them to report to authorities and take COVID-19 tests. However, he said such a proposal, if any, would be considered by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket schools, colleges and universities close over COVID fears
Phuket man infected with COVID at big bike rally on Koh Lanta
PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak
Second Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive
Phuket lockdown rumours ‘not true’, confirms vice governor
Phuket Governor issues COVID-19 compliance order
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier warns of another lockdown! Baby turtles hatched, new nest found! || December 22
Pattaya New Year countdown cancelled
Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive
Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance
TAT: New infections weigh on trips
Phuket Health Chief urges New Year events be postponed
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
All vehicles onto Phuket being checked, no lockdown yet
Prayut warns of lockdown

 

Phuket community
Phuket man infected with COVID at big bike rally on Koh Lanta

Show just how quickly it can spread. Looks like we will be locked down again because of irrespossibl...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

This arsehole should be locked up and have his licence and car confiscated for ever. People like him...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

@malena2012. Who is the moron. A motorist is somebody in charge of any vehicle with a motor. Somebod...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

Correction not sure which version of English you are referring to.Definition of Motorist "the...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

@Capricornball- there's a vested 'Bavarian' interest in Kamala so nothing will happen un...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

Someone's palm was either not crossed with silver or missed out for this to occur. Be interesti...(Read More)

Second Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive

Information on this needs to run, not be concealed. Phuket has been relatively safe so far and peopl...(Read More)

Quarantine debate next week

14 or 10 days won’t make a difference to 98% of tourist. It’s step forward but won’t save the...(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues COVID-19 compliance order

Hmmm, temperature checking..thorough, very thorough. I was 34.1c today, clinically dead so at least ...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

A motorist parks his car ???? A motorist is a person who drives a motorbike ....Hello??? English???...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
K9 Point

 