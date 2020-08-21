Oak Maedow Phuket
Cabinet approves new driving licence rules for big bikes

BANGKOK: Additional requirements for people seeking to obtain or renew a driver’s licence have been approved by the Cabinet, according to the Department of Land Transport.

Safetytransporttourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 21 August 2020, 11:11AM

The new provisions will require big bike riders to undergo special training. Image: DLT

The new provisions aim to reduce road traffic accidents, and the Cabinet recently approved the need for motorists to have a health certificate and special training, the department said.

Yongyut Nakdaeng, Deputy Director-General of the department, said the Cabinet approved draft Ministerial Regulation to reduce accidents, enhance road safety and respond to current problems.

 
Of the 21,284,775 motorcycles registered in the country, 216,547 have engines of 400cc or larger, Mr Yongyut said.

The new rules will come into effect 120 days after they are published in the Government Gazette.

 

