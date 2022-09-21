Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Cabinet approves longer stays for some visitors

BANGKOK: The cabinet has approved an announcement extending the length of stay of visa-on-arrival and visa-exempt visitors, effective from Oct 1 until March 31, to aid the recovery of the tourism sector with the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19tourismimmigrationhealth
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 21 September 2022, 09:00AM

Travellers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province in June 2022. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Taisaranakul said yesterday’s (Sept 20) Cabinet meeting approved a ministerial announcement drafted by the Interior Ministry.

The announcement will extend the stay period for some foreign visitors, reports the Bangkok Post.

Foreign visitors with visa-on-arrival will be able to stay for up to 30 days, up from 15 days. Passport holders from visa-exempt countries will be allowed to stay in the kingdom for up to 45 days, up from 30 days at present.

Ms Traisulee said approval of the ministerial announcement followed up on a meeting of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Aug 19 which approved extended visas to boost tourist arrivals and spending, help revive the economy and reduce the impact of the pandemic.

“The government is working on a plan to come up with measures to promote tourism to accommodate more tourists during the [upcoming] peak season,” she said, adding the CCSA will hold a meeting on the matter on Friday.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

COVID exclusion

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved a ministerial regulation yesterday to exclude COVID-19 from the list of illnesses that prevent entry to Thailand, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

The regulation will become effective after it is published in the Royal Gazette, and its publication is expected soon, Ms Rachada said.

COVID-19 would no longer be on the list of diseases forbidden when entering or taking up residence in the country, she said.

Prohibited conditions and diseases that will remain on the list include leprosy, tuberculosis in its dangerous stage, elephantiasis, drug addiction, chronic alcoholism and stage 3 syphilis, she added.

JohnC | 21 September 2022 - 09:31:11 

Foreigners who are drug addicts or chronic alcoholics are banned from entering the country? How do you check them to find out? Considering the amount of locals who suffer these "conditions and diseases" they are already well entrenched in the LoS.

 

