Cabinet approves extra funding for two relief packages

THAILAND: The cabinet yesterday (May 11) approved extending two COVID-19 relief schemes to deliver extra funding to some 41.5 million people under a budget of more than B78 billion.

CoronavirusCOVID-19economics

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 May 2021, 08:30AM

A sign promoting the Rao Chana (We Win) financial stimulus programme and the Kon La Krueng (Half-Half) co-payment scheme, at Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya.

They were a B67bn extension of the “Rao Chana” scheme and an B11.7bn new phase of the “Section 33 Rao Rak Kan” scheme.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that under the Rao Chana scheme, an additional B1,000 would be given to eligible people each week for two weeks.

Holders of state welfare cards would receive the handout on May 20 and May 27 while those spending through the government’s e-wallet app “Pao Tang” would get the money on May 21 and May 28. Those insured under Section 33 of the Social Security Act would be given an additional B1,000 each week for two weeks under the Rao Rak Kan scheme and they would receive the handout on May 24 and May 31.

The handouts for both schemes could be spent until the end of June.

He said other government relief packages to alleviate the impact of the outbreak and economic-stimulus measures such as the “Khon La Khrueng” co-payment scheme and “Ying Chai Ying Dai” (the more you spend, the more you get) scheme would be submitted to the cabinet for consideration later.

Mr Anucha said the B78bn budget to cover the extension of the Rao Chana and Rao Rak Kan schemes would be allocated from the B85bn earmarked for economic and social rehabilitation programmes under the B1trillion emergency loan decree.

State agencies were being asked to suspend economic and social rehabilitation proposals except those which were already approved by the cabinet on Nov 23 last year under the budget of B45bn, he said.

However, he said the economic and social rehabilitation projects, aimed at creating jobs, strengthening communities and building infrastructure, should be submitted to the deputy prime minister.