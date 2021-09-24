Cabinet approves extension of Phase 3 of We Travel Together

BANGKOK: Registration for Phase 3 of the government’s We Travel Together tourism campaign will commence next month, after a meeting of cabinet ministers approved the campaign’s extension to Feb 28th, 2022. The cabinet has also approved changes to the Tour Travel Thai campaign’s guidelines.

Government Spokesman, Dr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, said on Wednesday (Sept 22) that the cabinet meeting approved the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) proposal to adjust the details of the third phase of the We Travel Together and Tour Travel Thai campaigns. The time frame for both campaigns is now extended to Feb 28 next year and people can exercise their privileges no later than Jan 31st. The TAT is to complete the disbursement process in a month.

There are two changes made to the Tour Travel Thai campaign. Firstly, interprovincial travel is now permitted every day. Secondly, the number of tour itineraries from each agency is raised from 15 to 30, and the TAT has set up a registration platform for them.

As for Phase 3 of the We Travel Together campaign, registration is open today (Sept 24) to Oct 1st. People are expected to exercise the campaign’s privileges next month.

In the third phase of the campaign, the government will subsidize 40% of hotel expenses, or up to B3,000 per room per night. People who qualify will receive food coupons of up to B600 a day. Concerning air travel, the government will refund 40% of the ticket price, or up to B2,000 or B3,000, under conditions set by each province.

Regarding the Tour Travel Thai campaign, the government will contribute 40% of the tour package price, or up to B5,000 per person.

The Government Spokesman said that the COVID-19 situation is improving, as the number of new infections is decreasing each day and the changes made to both campaigns is expected to help stimulate domestic tourism.

The government would like tourism-related businesses, such as accommodation, shops and restaurants, to strictly follow disease-control measures of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and provincial communicable disease committees. Their cooperation will help limit the spread of COVID-19 while stimulating the economy. If the COVID-19 situation worsens, the TAT can call off both campaigns.