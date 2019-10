Cabinet approves Dec 30 as additional New Year holiday

BANGKOK: The Cabinet has approved Dec 30, a Monday, as an additional holiday, bringing the New Year long weekend to five days – Dec 28 to Jan 1, inclusive.

tourismculture

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 29 October 2019, 07:54PM

The Cabinet has approved Monday, Dec 30, 2019 as an additional holiday, bringing the total New Year government holiday weekend to five days – Dec 28 to Jan 1 inclusive. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat announced the decision after the regular Tuesday Cabinet meeting today (Oct 29). This will extend the New Year government holiday weekend to five consecutive days, from Dec 28 to Jan 1, she said. Read original story here.