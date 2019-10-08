THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Cabinet approves bigger B3.2tn budget

BANGKOK: The Cabinet on Monday approved a slightly higher budget of B3.2 trillion for the 2020 fiscal year to bolster the economy, which is growing at its weakest pace in nearly five years.

economics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 October 2019, 09:11AM

People wait to pay for goods using the government's B1,000 handouts aimed at stimulating the economy at the Prachachuen branch of Tesco Lotus hypermarket in Bangkok yesterday (Oct 7). Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

The first reading of the bill in parliament is scheduled for next week, but it is not expected to be passed into law for four more months due to political delays. The fiscal year began on Oct 1.

“The budget bill has been approved by the cabinet and it will be submitted to parliament today,” Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told reporters.

Overall spending will be about 7% higher than the previous year’s B3trn, with a deficit projected at B469 billion, or 2.6% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from the previous year’s B450bn gap.

Government investments are projected at B656bn, or 20.5% of all spending, up from last year’s B649bn.

The budget bill is expected to be effective in early February, after gaining all approvals and the King’s endorsement in late January, Budget Bureau chief Dechapiwat Na Songkhla told Reuters.

The budget has been delayed because the country only had its new Cabinet in July after March’s general election.

The budget bill needs to pass three readings in the lower house of parliament, in which the government has a fragile majority. The first reading is scheduled for Oct 17-18, and second and third readings in early January.

Last week, Gen Prayut said he hoped the bill would be passed, otherwise “people in the whole country will suffer, farmers will suffer, not only me”.

Nomura economist Charnon Boonnuch in Singapore said the slim majority “poses some threat” to the bill being approved.

“Any failure will not only imply a further slowdown in government spending but also heightened political uncertainty,” he said.

Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told Reuters on Friday that there were some projects such as public-private partnerships and investments by state-owned enterprises that were not constrained by the budget.

Like many of its trade-reliant neighbours in Asia, Thailand’s exports have been hit hard by slowing global demand and the escalating US-China trade war.

While waiting for the new budget, officials have said there will be some funds carried over from the past year, while current expenditure can proceed as usual. The government has also asked state enterprises, which use a financial year, to speed up their investments.

The government in August launched a B300bn stimulus package, and said it would introduce more.

The central bank recently cut its 2019 growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3%. Last year’s growth was 4.1%, which lagged most regional peers.

 

Read original story here.

 

Phuket community
Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

Fake News? According International news agencies are drone images showing that not 6 but 11 eleph...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

Alcohol ban to mark the END of lent... Celebrating the end of fast with... a fast?...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Chinese do not seem to realize that we drive on the left in Thailand...(Read More)

Unleashed: What are the most aggressive dog breeds?

Yeah, just like if you're shot by a tiny little gun you've got a better chance of survival t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Patong

Thailand 4.0 I'm no expert, but if they're installing new high voltage lines why don'...(Read More)

Phuket launches initiative to become smarter and safer

Every comment below is correct. In reality, the primary purpose of all these "smart projects&qu...(Read More)

Scaling the high-income ladder

At this moment nothing supports the crystal ball looking of the prime minister. Thailand had high de...(Read More)

Three men escape serious injuries as car hits streetlamp, flips on bypass road

Pascal, it was a type error. Should read: "Were there police officers in that car?" Furthe...(Read More)

Testing Faith: Phuket Vegetarian Festival facing fall in tourism appeal

When do Phuket, Thailand, the World will hear about the outcome of the Phoenix disaster investigatio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Phuket Vegetarian Festival, a battle for spiritual authenticity

65% occupancy.... like most figures probably exaggerated, as for the festival, like so many in Thail...(Read More)

 

