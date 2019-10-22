Thailand’s economy had its weakest annual growth rate in four years, expanding 2.3% in the second quarter, as exports have declined amid rising trade tensions and a strong baht, noted a Reuters report announcing the news.
“We are trying, which is why there are these new measures, but global economic conditions like this, we will try to achieve our target of 3% growth,” Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said.
The additional package comes months after the government rolled out a B316bn stimulus programme.
The measures announced include a B2bn consumption promotion programme, reduction of real estate transfer fees worth B2.6bn and low-interest loans from the Government Housing Bank, valued at B1.2bn, Mr Uttama said.
