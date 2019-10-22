Cabinet approves B5.8bn additional stimulus, targets 3% growth

BANGKOK: The Cabinet yesterday (Oct 22) approved an additional stimulus package valued at B5.8 billion in the hope of boosting growth of the economy to 3%.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 23 October 2019, 09:00AM

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand’s economy had its weakest annual growth rate in four years, expanding 2.3% in the second quarter, as exports have declined amid rising trade tensions and a strong baht, noted a Reuters report announcing the news.

“We are trying, which is why there are these new measures, but global economic conditions like this, we will try to achieve our target of 3% growth,” Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said.

The additional package comes months after the government rolled out a B316bn stimulus programme.

The measures announced include a B2bn consumption promotion programme, reduction of real estate transfer fees worth B2.6bn and low-interest loans from the Government Housing Bank, valued at B1.2bn, Mr Uttama said.

