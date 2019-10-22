Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cabinet approves B5.8bn additional stimulus, targets 3% growth

Cabinet approves B5.8bn additional stimulus, targets 3% growth

BANGKOK: The Cabinet yesterday (Oct 22) approved an additional stimulus package valued at B5.8 billion in the hope of boosting growth of the economy to 3%.

economicstourismproperty
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 23 October 2019, 09:00AM

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana. Photo: Bangkok Post

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand’s economy had its weakest annual growth rate in four years, expanding 2.3% in the second quarter, as exports have declined amid rising trade tensions and a strong baht, noted a Reuters report announcing the news.

“We are trying, which is why there are these new measures, but global economic conditions like this, we will try to achieve our target of 3% growth,” Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said.

The additional package comes months after the government rolled out a B316bn stimulus programme.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The measures announced include a B2bn consumption promotion programme, reduction of real estate transfer fees worth B2.6bn and low-interest loans from the Government Housing Bank, valued at B1.2bn, Mr Uttama said.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ban on glyphosate, other pesticides to start Dec 1
Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 'Flight from hell'! Phuket convention centre? German arrested after dumping body! || October 22
The Pavilions Phuket five-time winner at 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
Phuket condo drug raid nets 2.4kg of crystal meth, 76k meth pills
Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump
Sineenart titles, ranks removed
Phuket authorities unable to confirm ‘Flight from Hell’ arrests
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Locals save 2 from car fire! Tourist, dive instructor drown! Dead jumbo recovery? || October 21
Mains water supply outage in Cherng Talay
Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex
Man arrested for murder of Nai Yang hotel security guard
Five arrested in separate Phuket drug busts in one day, petrol station dealer caught
Man found dead at busy Phuket Town fresh market

 

Phuket community
Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Again.......it is ONLY holders on Non-Imm O-A visas that are affected. Extensions on this visa ONLY ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

I don't need the useless expensive insurance, I have annual travel insurance that covers 60 day ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Unfortunate...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

"Stunning" that the lead investigating officer would lie about this taxi drivers' iden...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

I find the people just as callous, uncaring and void of compassion as their xenophobic govt. But I&#...(Read More)

Celebrate the Melbourne Cup in style at the Angsana Ballroom

NBC Australia has just aired an expose on the horrific cruelties and slaughter pipeline that horse r...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

greed has ruined this island...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Don't think the Indian market will save use. They might come, but they don't spend anything ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

Another tip for Phuket Governor. Inspect the remaining empty Chalong hospital. So far a waste of m...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

If the boat boy witness what was happening below surface than dive instructor + trainee were not ver...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL