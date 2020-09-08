Kata Rocks
Cabinet approves B23bn graduate job creation scheme

BANGKOK: The Cabinet today (Sept 8) approved measures to create jobs, the prime minister said, as the government tries to revive an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19economics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 September 2020, 05:55PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to reporters at Government House after chairing the Cabinet meeting earlier today (Sept 8). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to reporters at Government House after chairing the Cabinet meeting earlier today (Sept 8). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

But planned cash handouts had not been discussed yet, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha told a news briefing, reported the Bangkok Post.

Last week, the government announced fiscal stimulus plans worth a combined B68.5 billion.

The prime minister said that the Labour Ministry planned to create 12-month-long jobs for 260,000 graduates from universities and vocational schools.

The positions would be among 1 million jobs that the ministry was preparing for people and it would present the job vacancies in an upcoming job expo, Gen Prayut said.

The government will pay 50% of salaries for new graduates during the one-year period starting next month.

Oak Maedow Phuket

Salaries will be set at B15,000 for university graduates, B11,500 for graduates with advanced vocational certificates and B9,400 for graduates with standard vocational certificates.

The subsidies will cost the state about B23.48bn.

Employers participating in this project must be in the social security system and their lay-offs cannot exceed 15% of their workforce during the one-year period.

Graduates must not be older than 25 years, unless they graduated during the previous year or will graduate this year.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the subsidy was a part of the B1 trillion that the Finance Ministry borrowed to shore up the economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

