BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cabinet approves B2.3bn for local vaccine

Cabinet approves B2.3bn for local vaccine

BANGKOK: The cabinet has approved a budget of B2.3 billion to support the development of the homegrown messenger RNA (mRNA)-based ChulaCov19 vaccine against COVID-19, said deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Friday 5 November 2021, 08:51AM

Prof Kiat Ruxrungtham from the Center of Excellence in Vaccine Research Center and Development. Photo: courtesy of Chulalongkorn Hospital via Bangkok Post

Prof Kiat Ruxrungtham from the Center of Excellence in Vaccine Research Center and Development. Photo: courtesy of Chulalongkorn Hospital via Bangkok Post

She said the money, to be drawn from the B500bn loan decree, would be spent to subsidise third-phase trials and registration for emergency use of the jab candidate being developed by Chulalongkorn University’s vaccine research centre.

In August the research team announced the vaccine’s success in its first phase of human trials, reports the Bangkok Post.

The second phase on 150 volunteers is planned shortly while “Phase 2b” is scheduled for later in the year with 5,000 volunteers.

CBRE Phuket

According to Ms Rachada, the cabinet has also approved in principle an allocation of B1.3bn to fund the development of a tobacco-based vaccine known as “Baiya”.

The plant-based vaccine is being developed by by Baiya Phytopharm, a startup company under the CU Enterprise programme.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four extra holidays confirmed for next year
CO2 rebound as climate summit sees emissions pledges
Police urge caution as car slams into street lamp
More than 65,000 sign up for Thailand Pass
Phuket records first ‘Test & Go’ tourist testing positive for COVID-19
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand reopening sees 6 cases, 4 extra holidays in 2022, SCB enters cryptoverse |:| November 4
US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge: lawyer
Phuket hits top in Airbnb holiday stay searches
Outrigger announces management of new Phuket property
Phuket’s diplomatic corps briefed on island’s tourism readiness
Phuket aims to host SEA Games, World Specialized Expo
Reopening checks find only six tourist infections
Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket teens wanted for vaccination study
Vachira offers walk-in vaccinations for 3,000 people

 

Phuket community
Patong bars defy national order, open as ’restaurants’

Wow, really. Lol. If thai not want nightclubs to open, just say so. Most businesses would support th...(Read More)

Phuket’s diplomatic corps briefed on island’s tourism readiness

All that is wrong with Phuket... hardly any tourists but come November 1 taxi fares increased back u...(Read More)

Charges laid against ‘Jo Ferrari’, other officers, for killing drug suspect

@JohnC, The police officer in this article is a example to the Thai people of how a correct oath wo...(Read More)

Reopening checks find only six tourist infections

The Thai government has done an excellent job in making vaccines available on Phuket. Perhaps we can...(Read More)

‘There’s no Planet-B’: PM

More than just words are terminating not to build new coal-fired power stations, and plan B (?) rep...(Read More)

Thailand Pass issues already addressed, says Anucha

The big joke is even a failed attempt could generate a approval. So if you have tried several times ...(Read More)

Vachira offers walk-in vaccinations for 3,000 people

Great first step in removing Immigration Police out of the vaccination process for foreigners. ...(Read More)

‘There’s no Planet-B’: PM

Fine words that won't be backed up by actions. The HiSo of this country are too busy raping and ...(Read More)

Charges laid against ‘Jo Ferrari’, other officers, for killing drug suspect

@kurt. They LOSE a teacher and MENTOR, not an example. One day you will get it right if you learn th...(Read More)

Thailand Pass issues already addressed, says Anucha

I'm trying to think of an occasion when a Thailand government online system actually worked. Let...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand

 