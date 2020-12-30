Cabinet adds new eight new public holidays for 2021

PHUKET: The Cabinet has approved four new national public holidays and four new “regional” public holidays for next year in the hope of the extra public holidays will help boost domestic tourism throughout the country.

COVID-19economics

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 December 2020, 03:16PM

Trisulee Traisanakul, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office. Image: MCOT

Trisulee Traisanakul, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced the news yesterday (Dec 29), reports state news agency NNT.

The four news national public holidays were given as

Friday, 12 February 2021, Chinese New Year

Monday, 12 April 2021, an extra public holiday for Songkran

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, an extra substitution day public holiday for Asarnha Bucha Day, and

Friday 24 September 2021, to honour Mahidol Day in remembrance of Prince of Songkla, Mahidol Adulyadej.

Four regional public holidays were also declared, Ms Trisulee announced.

Friday, March 26, 2021 will be a public holiday for the 17 provinces that comprise Northern Thailand: Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani and Tak. The holiday is for the people of the North to celebrate the annual Wai Phra That Budhhist festival.

Monday, 10 May 2021, will be a public holiday for the 20 provinces compromising Northeast Thailand so local residents can celebrate the annual Bun Bang Fai merit-making festival, also called the ‘Rocket Festival’.

Northeast Thailand comprises the 20 provinces of Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, Buriram and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 will be a public holiday in the 14 provinces of Southern Thailand to commemorate the Buddhist ‘Duen Sip’ festival, which occurs each year in the 10th month of the Buddhist calendar.

The public holiday is to be observed Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Trang, Satun and Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Phatthalung, as well as the Deep South provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala.

Thursday, October 21, 2021 will be an extra public holiday for the people of Central Thailand to commemorate the end of Buddhist Lent (Wan Org Phansa).

Central Thailand comprises the ‘Greater Bangkok’ provinces of Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon as well as Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Chainat, Lopburi, Nakhon Nayok, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Suphanburi, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Prachinburi, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Trat.

Of note, Wan Org Phansa currently remains one of the Buddhist holidays on which the sale of alcohol is banned by law.

In addition to the new public holidays, the Chulalongkorn Day public holiday has been moved from Monday, 25 October 2021 to Friday 22 October 2021, Ms Trisulee explained.

State enterprises, financial institutions and the private sector are permitted to allow the new holidays at their discretion as long as they designate the appropriate number of holidays for the year in accordance with applicable laws, Ms Trisulee added.

“This is to stimulate the national economy, especially in tourism, which will mainly gain positive benefits,” she said.

The eight new holidays will bring the total number of public holidays in Thailand for 2021 to 26.

According to current labour protection law, employers must provide employees no less than 13 public days a year, including National Labour Day on May 1. (See Ministry of Labour, here.)