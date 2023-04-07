British International School, Phuket
CAAT reminds of fare ceilings as Bangkok-Phuket flights remain among most expensive

CAAT reminds of fare ceilings as Bangkok-Phuket flights remain among most expensive

PHUKET: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has reminded Thai and foreign passengers that it had set fare ceilings for all domestic flights in the country and air carriers must not exceed the limits or will face action from the CAAT. The list of maximum prices was published alongside a press release explaining actions in response to prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s order to tackle the soaring prices of air tickets. The Bangkok-Phuket route was specifically mentioned by the CAAT as the one receiving the biggest number of complaints about fares.

By The Phuket News

Friday 7 April 2023, 02:30PM

The CAAT’s guidlines on how to choose air tickets wisely. Image: CAAT

As of March, prices for Bangkok-Phuket flights were over the B2,500 benchmark in 17.5% of cases and under it in 82.5% of cases, the CAAT explained in the press release posted on Apr 6. 

The agency explained that ticket prices usually increase during festive season, such as New Year or Songkran. Passengers were advised to book their flights in advance to get the best prices.

The CAAT did not elaborate on why B2,500 was chosen as a benchmark. The maximum allowed prices for Bangkok-Phuket flights are currently B9,074 for full-service airlines and B6,561 for low-cost airlines. The prices are based on the maximum tariff of B13 per km for full-service carriers and B9.4 for low-cost companies. The route distance is 698 km, according to CAAT. 

The same rates of B13 per km and B9.4 per km apply to all other domestic routes. Only two of them are more expensive than Bangkok to Phuket, namely Bangkok to Hat Yai (B10,049 and B7.266) and Bangkok to Trang (B9,620 and B6.956).

Pacific Prime Thailand

Five-point plan to bring fares down

Answering to Gen Prayut’s request to decrease fares in the short and long term, the CAAT has studied the causes and factors of price increase and developed a five-point plan to deal with the issue. The five problems are as follows:

  • Insufficient ground handling capacity at Suvarnabhumi Airport (only 50% of what is needed).
  • Slot allocation issues, namely problems with re-allocating vacant slots when an airline cancels flights.
  • Airlines not having enough aircraft to increase flights to meet the demand.
  • Long unavailability of aircrafts undergoing maintenance and repairs abroad and not within the country. 
  • Limited choice of airlines operating on some routes with low demand. 

All the five issues will be addressed in due manner, the CAAT assured. For the CAAT’s guidelines on how to get tickets at best prices, see the agency’s brochure here.

