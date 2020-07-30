Oak Maedow Phuket
CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’

PHUKET: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has launched an online survey asking what factors would affect travellers’ decision to fly to Thailand, whether for business, a holiday or personal reasons.

Thursday 30 July 2020, 02:29PM

Google Translate offers a clear enough version of the survey launched by CAAT for English speakers to take part. Image: CAAT / Google Forms

The survey is titled “(For the general public survey): Questionnaire for survey of traveling by airlines affecting the situation of Covid-19”.

“The results of the questionnaire will be used for policy recommendations and measures for the recovery of tourism and the aviation industry,” the survey header explains.

The survey has been posted in Thai language only, but is written in simple enough language to allow Google Translate to give a reliable translation for English speakers to complete.

The questions asked include which protection measures inspire confidence in the decision to travel, and which aspects of travel travellers are most concerned about at airports, including handing their passport and other travel documents to officials and airline staff and having to receive them back in hand, waiting in queues and collecting luggage.

Concerns to be rated about while travellers are inside the aircraft include, using toilets, sitting next to unknown passengers, breathing inside the cabin, touching seats and overhead cabins as well as handling magazines and other materials while in-flight.

The survey also asks whether airline ticket prices would directly affect respondets’ decision to travel to thailand. 

One key question posed is “When do you think it is possible to travel safely by air again?” Answers available are: 1) Between 1 - 3 months from now; 2) Between 3 - 6 months from now; 3) Between 6 - 12 months from now; and 4) More than a year after this.

The survey does ask whether airline ticket prices would deter people from travelling and the last page of the survey asks respondents to declare their monthly personal income in Thai baht. This last question is non-optional.

The survey is anonymous but does ask people their age range, gender, postcode of address and occupation. All these fields are required in order to submit the completed survey.

To take part in the survey, click here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JSombra | 30 July 2020 - 14:32:39 

The Thai only suggests they are thinking about outbound travel, either that or are idiots

 

