CAAT confirms COVID vaccination requirements for entering Thailand

PHUKET: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued a list confirming which vaccines are recognised by the Royal Thai Government under the reinstituted COVID-19 measures to come into effect.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 January 2023, 02:49PM

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as Public Health Minister, announced on Thursday (Jan 5) that all international arrivals from any country must show proof of at least two COVID-19 vaccinations in order to be allowed entry to Thailand.

The list was posted publicly on the official CAAT website yesterday (Jan 6) and shared on the official CAAT Facebook page last night.

Among the 16 vaccine types recognised, the CoronaVac vaccine must be 2 doses; all forms of AstraZeneca must be 2 doses; the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be just 1 dose; Pfizer must be 2 doses; Moderna must be 2 doses; and the Sputnik V vaccine must be 2 doses.

For the full list see the notice posted in the image gallery above (click to enlarge the notice).

Download the original PDF from CAAT here.

In an accompanying notice, in Thai language only, the CAAT explained that international arrivals must have received their most recent COVID-19 vaccination injection at least 14 days before departing for Thailand.

All vaccinations must have been conducted ni accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines, including the time intervals between injections.

All international arrivals 18 years old or older must present evidence of vaccination, or a ‘Certificate of Vaccination’.

Children under 18 years old are exempt from the requirement.

Travellers who have recovered from being infected with COVID-19 must present a medical certificate confirming that they have been infected. They also must have been fully recovered for at least seven days - but not more than six months - before travelling to Thailand.

Of note, the CAAT notice did not mark when the new provisions are to come into effect.

Health Minister Anutin on Thursday said the return of COVID-19 entry requirements “should” come into effect before Chinese tourists are allowed to enter the country, which comes into effect just after midnight tonight (00:01am, Jan 8).