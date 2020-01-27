THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

C130 aircraft on standby for Wuhan evacuation

C130 aircraft on standby for Wuhan evacuation

THAILAND: Up to four C130 planes with medic teams have been put on standby in case Thailand decides to airlift its citizens from Wuhan as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in China.

healthChinesedeathtransportSafety
By Bangkok Post

Monday 27 January 2020, 10:38AM

A man wearing a protective facemask rides a motorcycle on a street in Wuhan yesterday (Jan 26). Photo: AFP

A man wearing a protective facemask rides a motorcycle on a street in Wuhan yesterday (Jan 26). Photo: AFP

Air force chief Maanat Wongwat said yesterday (Jan 26) the transport aircraft and medic teams were ready to take off to the Chinese city as soon as the government gives the green light to the evacuation plan.

“The air force is ready,” ACM Maanat said.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said yesterday the government was considering a plan to help Thai citizens in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 64 Thais, 54 students and 10 masseuses, are in the capital of Hubei province, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The evacuation was floated after some countries, including the United States, France and Japan, are arranging flights to move their citizens from Wuhan, the first city on lockdown as Chinese authorities tried to contain the outbreak.

Thailand’s evacuation plan will be clearer when the Rapid Response Centre comprising officials from several agencies holds talks today (Jan 27) at the Foreign Ministry.

QSI International School Phuket

The setup of the centre reflects a growing concern after more people in Thailand were suspected of having been infected.

At eight, Thailand has the highest number of infected people after China.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks yesterday made clear that the evacuation plan had not been finalised. All measures to help the Thais in Wuhan will be tabled in the meeting of the centre today, she added.

The death toll of the virus has climbed to 80 and more than 2,700 people have been infected so far with 30,000 reputedly under observation in China.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai has ordered Thai diplomats based in China to closely monitor the situation, she added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 27 January 2020 - 12:45:31 

4 Aircrafts to pick up 64 thai? Is this a shopping trip planning?
Air force is ready, but Officials still busy to make  a evacuation plan? All in hands of general Prawit and Minister Don? Wow. By the time thai 'planning' is done and thai ready to go to China other nations have their citizens already home.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Turtle tracks found, but no turtle nest on Koh Phra Thong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops sold car with drugs inside! Wuhan virus screening! Exhaust crackdown? || January 27
Phuket Town roads to close for Chinese New Year parade
Wastewater overrun lands Phuket resort B10k fine
No overstay fine for tourists caught up in virus outbreak
The 112th Wat Chalong Fair is now on
All arrivals from China now screened at Phuket airport
Tourism Authority of Thailand rethinks strategy as 2020 doubts grow
China virus toll spikes despite massive lockdown, 80 confirmed dead
Power outage to hit Mai Khao
Death toll hits 56 as Xi declares virus a ‘grave’ threat
Phuket Property Guide: When buying off-plan, goes off
New ya ba 'brand' detected in North
Australia Day 2020: Message from the Ambassador
Phuket Opinion: The necessity of want

 

Phuket community
‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

@Timy. I agree.Finally you got it right.I hope your message reaches all those K's outside there....(Read More)

‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

@Timothy ....and your post was relevant to the Thai Tourist Industry how? You didn't even menti...(Read More)

All arrivals from China now screened at Phuket airport

In Phuket it is NOT possible to buy face mask and antibacterial gel / soap does not exist on the ent...(Read More)

All arrivals from China now screened at Phuket airport

Thermo scanning is useless when it is mend as precocious Thai National health security action. 2 Pa...(Read More)

C130 aircraft on standby for Wuhan evacuation

4 Aircrafts to pick up 64 thai? Is this a shopping trip planning? Air force is ready, but Officials...(Read More)

Discovery of fifth case in Thailand ‘shows screening effective’

China warns: Virus can spread before symptoms appear. It's going to be a pandemic....(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Thais are not a race, albeit many seem to believe it's so.....(Read More)

‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

Have men suddenly gone asexual? Please elaborate on the argument men will stop traveling to Thailan...(Read More)

Three more cases of suspected coronavirus under observation in Phuket

"Wash your hands.." is not a viable defense when touching the faucet and bathroom door ha...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

@DeK, the 2 pictures not bring to your conclusion. @Wiesel, don't play the 'racist card'...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket

 