THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

C&C Marine league goes down to the wire

CRICKET: Dramatic wins for both Patong Blue and Kashmiri CC in the C&C Marine league last Sunday (Aug 19) have assailed Patong’ Whites lead atop the table, now bringing all three teams to within four points of each other, but crucially with a game in hand for the Blues.

Cricket
By Neil Quail

Tuesday 21 August 2018, 04:46PM

Stuart Hamilton successfully appeals to Umpire John King for the wicket of Roshan Jay Photo: Suthida Huadkham

Stuart Hamilton successfully appeals to Umpire John King for the wicket of Roshan Jay Photo: Suthida Huadkham

Current standings in the C&C Marine 8 by 20 League. Photo: Neil Quail

Current standings in the C&C Marine 8 by 20 League. Photo: Neil Quail

Stormy conditions greeted the players for the morning match, with the local derby of Patong White versus Patong Blue due to begin at 10am but driving rains delayed the start until nearly 11am, which in turn diluted the number of overs to be played from 20 down to 15 on a greasy outfield and slippery wicket.

Deputising for the recovering Seemant Raju, Anthony Van Blerk wielded the captain’s armband for the Whites, but on losing the toss to Blue’s captain Alex Runhaar, was forced to concede the advantage of batting first.

Opening for the Blues, Manish Sadarangani (31) and Matthew Kohler set about their task in differing styles, with more controlled stroke-play coming from the former and typical boundary bombarding efforts from the latter.

On 17 from eight deliveries faced and looking comfortable, Kohler attacked a short ball from Jason Robertson, but his flat-bat smash just didn’t have the height to carry over a stretching Prakash Jha at deep long-on, and with that, the loss of Blue’s first wicket on 48 after four overs.

The relatively inexpensive dismissal of the usually potent Kohler brought Manish’s brother Rishi to the middle, and the brothers Sadarangani pushed the score along to 78 in the eighth over, when Van Blerk punished Rishi for straying from his crease in trying to reach a ball from Jha, ending his innings on 19 runs.

Moments later in the same over, Van Blerk’s deft digits again penalised the Blues with another stumping as Ali drifted from safety in chasing yet another deceptive delivery from Jha.

Joining Runhaar, with the score on 83 for three, new batsman Shaad’s cameo ended abruptly with a calling debacle, being run out by Robertson without facing a single delivery.

Going into the last over, Hamilton was given the ball and the left-arm spinner enjoyed a flurry of wickets, first trapping the big–hitting Roshan Jay LBW, then seeing Swart safely snatch up Saju Abraham before Swart again showed his athleticism in diving to catch last-man-standing Runhaar (26) off the very last ball, giving Hamilton figures of three for 12 off just two overs, with Robertson also picking up a trio of Blue’s wickets.

Facing an achievable 140 from their 15 overs, Patong White changed their usual opening line up, bringing Ike Bekker into the firing line alongside Michael Flowers with an evident plan for attack. But their scoring off the bat was curtailed by impressive, if at times wayward, pace from Shaad, who eventually broke the opening partnership with an edge from Flowers finding the gloves of Blues keeper, Rishi in the fourth over and the score on a paltry 30 runs.

Bekker, now joined by Jha and assisted by somewhat errant bowling, elevated the score to 85 in the ninth over before Jha (24) was clean bowled by Manish, shadowed by Bekker in suffering a similar fate at the hands of Shaad soon after.

With Robertson and Hamilton given 33 to win off the last 30 balls, Patong White would have been eyeing the win and four points, but a few lean overs and the combination of the Sadaranganis to stump Hamilton ensured the Blues now held the advantage – despite their inability to hold on to crucial catches at times.

In vain, Robertson (13 not out), accompanied by Van Blerk (19 not out), desperately tried to regain the upper hand, while the Blues tightened their bowling just in time, resulting in 12 runs being required off the last ball for a White victory – a feat possible in this format where a six off the final ball bowled is rewarded with 12 runs!

QSI International School Phuket

Unfortunately, Van Blerk’s effort could not offer another twist to the tale, ending the game with a hard-fought 11-run win for Patong Blue.

While the White’s batting may not have been the most productive on this occasion, Patong Blue will certainly need to address a worrying bowling display that cost almost 50 runs in extras.

 

Sunday’s second matchup saw a buoyant Kashmiri CC take on the Goan Panthers, both with wins from last week’s games.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, it was a day at the office for Kashmiri CC, if that day was a Friday leading into a bank holiday weekend with staff planning an early departure to avoid the traffic.

Batting first, Kashmiri CC opened with the demolition duo of Muhammad Aa'rif and Imtiyaz Mushtaq, both in confident form following last week’s 190 run partnership and Aa’rif’s explosive century.

It was the turn of Imtiyaz to dominate proceedings on this occasion with Aa’rif in a supporting role as his skipper smashed a magnificent 101 not out off 64 balls, including seven 4s and three 6s while Aa’rif steadily made his way to 68 not out, ending Kashmiri’s innings on an impressive total of 196 without loss from their 20 overs.

A batting masterclass from the Kashmiri’s was then followed by a solid bowling performance in restricting the Panthers to 77 off 15 overs, with only Mayur Deuskar (19) and Prem (13) reaching double figures, while extras again featured heavily in providing more than double the combined runs scored by Panther’s other batsmen.

Malik Iqbal starred for Kashmiri CC as his team’s outstanding bowler with figures of three for 19 off his four over spell, while Imtiyaz secured the Man-of-the-Match award for his exploits with the bat.

Next Sunday (Aug 26) features only one C&C Marine league fixture in a catch up game for both Easy Living and Patong Blue. A win for the Blues will see the team join their Patong counterparts at the top of the table, with the top three teams then having played the same number of games (seven), and leaving only one game each to play in the standard league format.

Phuket cricket is always looking for new players, sponsors and teams. Please contact us via the Phuket Cricket Group or ACG Facebook pages, or e-mail Jason@acgphket.com for more information.

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Easy Living make life hard for Patong Blue
ACST to celebrate 50th event in Chiang Mai
Kashmiri sink Patong in C&C Marine league battle
Patong White continue unbeaten run in C&C Marine league
PCG commits to Phuket’s cricket development
ICC take the treble over Patong
Patong humbled by ICC, again
ICC smash Patong in Phuket cricket friendly
Patong White beat Kashmiri CC despite captain’s best efforts
Touring Jolly Wallabies in clean sweep against Phuket teams
Patong Whites tame Panthers in Phuket cricket league
Goa Panthers sing the blues after Patong victory
Tripathi reign supreme in Phuket
Tripathi Blue come out on top on Day One of Thalang International Cricket 7s
Tripathi Group retain Cup at 2018 Phuket International Cricket Sixes

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket

 