C&C Marine cricket league see wins for Kashmiri and Patong

CRICKET: The C&C Marine 8 by 20 League continued at the ACG last Sunday (May 20) with a double-header, and the Goan Panthers taking on the formidable Kashmiri CC.

The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 May 2018, 11:38AM

Andrew McMillan picks up another boundary on his way to man-of-the-match, while Mudasir Rehman looks on. Photo: Michael Way

Following a favourable coin toss, Panthers decided to bat giving opener Sarvesh Kandalkar an opportunity to build a decent innings, which he duly did before finally being dismissed for 48 (43) in the 15th over. Wicket-keeper Balesh Dessai also played an important role in the closing stages of the innings finishing on 29 (26) to push the Panther’s total to 140 for four from the allotted 20 overs.

Sajjad Shalloo was the best of the Kashmiri bowlers, with a very economical one for 15 from his four over spell.

However, the Panthers total of 140 proved to be not nearly enough as openers Arif Mushtaq 55 (35) not out and Imtiyaz Mushtaq 55 (36) not out smashed seven boundaries each on their way to respective and unbeaten half-centuries.

The final result ended with a comprehensive 10-wicket victory for the talented Kashmiri CC with almost six overs to spare.

Man of the Match went to Imtiyaz, who just pipped his opening batting partner for the honours.

In the day’s second match, Patong Blues faced off against the newly formed Easy Living Phuket, and it was the Blues who took the early advantage by winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Captain and opening bat, Alex Runhaar 47 (41) along with his partner Andrew McMillan 74 not out (48) got the Patong side off to a strong start with a snappy 104-run partnership, broken eventually by the quick hands of wicket-keeper, Mudasir Rehman and a stumping in the 12th over.

After more sharp work from Mudasir behind the stumps to dismiss Manish Sadarangani 19 (16) off Martin Hill’s looping spin bowling and the score at 151 midway through the 17th over, the ever injury-prone Michael “Hansie” Flowers arrived to the crease.

The froth on top of the Kiwi’s innings of 40 not out was whisked up in aggressive fashion by crashing the final ball of the game over the boundary for a home run (where a six off the game’s final delivery counts as 12 runs) . . . the first in Phuket Cricket League history! The final score for Patong Blue, 211/2 from their 20 overs.

Easy Living CC made a steady start in reply, but with the score at 46 got one in the eighth over the key man for Easy Living, Mudasir 27 (14), smashed the ball down the ground into the hands of Sajal Gaur, who managed to hang on for a terrific and important catch off the bowling of Sadarangani.

With another wicket off the very next ball, Sadarangani dashed any hopes of an upset.

Determined knocks from Easy Living captain, Anthony Dupont 28 (42) and Tony Donovan 25 (26) ensured their side earned a well-deserved final score of 111/5. Manish Sadarangani was the pick of the Patong Blue bowlers, taking two wickets from his three overs while conceding only eight runs.

Patong Blue won the match by 100 runs and Andrew McMillan, who on top of his unbeaten 74 not out added a catch and a stumping to his day’s efforts, was named Man-of-the-Match by umpire, John King.

Particularly pleasing for Phuket cricket was the senior debut of young Alex Dupont, showing a bright future potential for Easy Living C.C. and was unlucky to not pick up a wicket or two.

Jean-Paul Modderman also made an athletic appearance in the field on debut (replacing the injured Michael Flowers) for Patong Blue.

The C&C Marine league will take a break for the next two weeks (May 27 and June 3) due to the visit of touring side, The Jolly Wallabies from Australia and the following weekend when the ACG hosts a Touch Rugby Charity tournament to help support ‘Ride 4 Kids’.

Phuket cricket is always looking for new players, sponsors and teams, please contact them via the Phuket Cricket Group Facebook page or email Jason@acgphuket.com for more information.

Text by Michael Flowers.

 

 

