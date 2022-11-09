British International School, Phuket
Bypass lanes to reopen

PHUKET: The northbound lanes along the bypass road are set to reopen this afternoon (Nov 9), bringing much relief to the traffic congestion that has backed up along the dual-used southbound lanes for the past three weeks.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 November 2022, 09:15AM

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan announced the news after inspecting the site yesterday, confirming that the second of two buildings of an abandoned hotel beside the road had been demolished.

The lanes are expected to reopen at 4:30pm, after Ratsada Municipality cleans the road this morning, he said.

“The demolition has progressed so much that it is no longer a danger to people using the road, therefore we have decided to reopen the road to traffic,” Vice Governor Amnuay said.

The northbound lanes of the bypass road were closed for safety at the site where two landslides struck amid torrential rain mid-last month.

At the top of the steep slope where the landslides occurred were two buildings of an incomplete, abandoned hotel. The owner agreed to have the two buildings demolished for safety.

The work has progressed smoothly, without incident. The contractor will continue to remove construction debris from the area, Vice Governor Amnuay said.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew will be present to declare the lanes reopen today, Vice Governor Amnuay noted.

“Because Phuket is now into the tourist season and we therefore need to speed up and open traffic in that area,” he said.

Kurt | 09 November 2022 - 10:03:56 

That hill hill/sloop is for sure very unstable. with all the large pieces concrete debris hanging on it. A child can see that. Better keep most left lane closed until some stabilization works has been done. Who now is responsible for opening full road?

JohnC | 09 November 2022 - 09:33:05 

Good job finally getting rid of that derelict monstrosity and reopening the road to all traffic. Though I must say that slope still looks very unstable and there is still uncertainty with the weather. Are they going to stablise it in any way; plant grass, steel netting or some other method of keeping it in place?

 

