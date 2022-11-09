Bypass lanes fully reopen to traffic

PHUKET: The usual flow of traffic returned to the northbound lanes of the bypass road today as the Phuket Governor declared the lanes reopened early.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 November 2022, 05:57PM

The usual traffic returned to the northbound lanes on the bypass road today (Nov 9). Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong Woonciew declared the lanes reopened at midday today (Nov 9). By 12:30pm traffic was already increasing, but moving, along the usually busy road.

The initial plan, as of last night and this morning, was to reopen the lanes past the landslide site at 4:30pm today.

However, Governor Narong thought it best to reopen them as soon as safely possible to help alleviate traffic congestion.

The northbound lanes were closed three weeks ago for safety reasons following two landslides that spilled onto the road during the heavy rains mid-last month.

The lanes remained closed while two buildings of an incomplete, abandoned hotel built atop the steep slope where the landslides occurred were demolished.

During that time northbound traffic was redirected onto the southbound lanes, resulting in traffic along the bypass road being restricted to one lane each way for the period, with traffic flowing in opposite directions along the same road without a safety divider separating them.

Governor Narong today said the lanes were now open to all types of vehicles.

Although the demolition work was completed yesterday, officials had decided to keep the lanes closed this morning while demolition debris was still being carried away from the site, and to allow workers from Ratsada Municipality to clean the road, he said.

Work also needed to be done to complete installation and repairs to power lines and power poles past the landslide site, Governor Narong explained.

Governor Narong urged motorists to exercise caution while using the road. Although the road has now fully reopened, motorists tend to drive quickly along the road, often resulting in accidents, he said.