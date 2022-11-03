333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
Bypass from Central regions to South due in 2025, says dept

BANGKOK: The Department of Highways (DoH) has unveiled the progress made so far on its plan to upgrade the Cha-am Road or Highway No.37 bypass with a budget of B7 billion to ease congestion and boost the economy and tourism.

constructiontourismenvironment
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 3 November 2022, 11:50AM

Graphics: Bangkok Post

The 47.3-kilometre project will cover Cha-am district in Phetchaburi, as well as Hua Hin and Pran Buri districts in Prachuap Khiri Khan. It is expected to be completed by 2025, REPORTS THE Bangkok Post.

The route will be enlarged to six lanes, three in each direction, with concrete barriers set up on both sides of the road.

DoH director-general Sarawut Songsivilai said yesterday (Nov 2) the project will facilitate inter-provincial travel from the Central region to the South, as well as improve road safety.

The project aims to alleviate congestion along Highway No.37, particularly during rush hours and holiday periods.

Citing a recent survey of traffic volume, he said about 29,000 vehicles were recorded travelling on the route in 2020. Daily traffic volume is expected to jump to 34,900 vehicles by 2026 and 53,300 in 2041.

The Transport Ministry has issued orders to fast-track the project to boost traffic efficiency and road safety along the western side of the Gulf of Thailand.

The project will give drivers another option apart from Phetkasem Road, which is located by the Cha-am interchange, as they head south on the western side of Cha-am and Hua Hin districts.

The bypass will go through Huay Ta Paet, the Chang Thaeng Krachat intersection, Silpakorn University, the Huay Mongkol intersection and Hua Hin’s district office before connecting with Phetkasem Road at the Wangyao interchange.

